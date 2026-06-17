Emergency Crews Rush to Airport After Delta Flight Alarm

Emergency crews rushed to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday in response to reports that a Delta Air Lines flight from Puerto Rico had a possible landing-gear problem. Delta Flight 1966 was arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico, with 170 passengers and six crew members on board when authorities received a report that the aircraft had two flat front tires, New York City Fire Department (FDNY) officials told Fox News Digital. The FDNY issued a “normal stand by second alarm” and sent more than 140 fire and EMS personnel to the airport as a precaution. But the situation turned out to be less serious than feared. Delta said one tire had some tread damage and had not blown out. After landing safely, the aircraft was inspected and cleared to continue operating. The plane taxied normally to the gate, no injuries were reported, and the emergency response was stood down shortly after the aircraft arrived.