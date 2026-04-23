Emergency Evacuations Ordered as Wildfires Tear Through Homes

A 28-year-old tourist has been charged after allegedly climbing a historic statue in Florence as part of a pre-wedding dare, causing thousands of euros in damage. Italian authorities said the woman, reported to be from Denmark, scaled the famed Neptune Fountain in Piazza della Signoria and attempted to touch the statue’s genitals—possibly as a good luck charm—before being stopped by police. She later told officers she had been encouraged by friends. City officials said the incident caused “minor but significant damage” to decorative elements, including parts of the horses and surrounding structure. Repairs are expected to cost around €5,000, and the woman now faces charges of damaging a protected cultural site. The Renaissance-era fountain, created by Bartolomeo Ammannati, has been repeatedly targeted by tourists despite increased surveillance. Officials say such stunts are becoming more common, driven by social media and “challenge” culture, prompting renewed calls for respect toward Italy’s historic landmarks.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Tourist, 28, Charged Over Pre-Wedding Statue PrankBASTA!A woman has been charged after scaling Florence’s famed Neptune Fountain.
- 2Evacuations Ordered as Wildfires Tear Through Homes🚨🚨🚨In Florida, more than 130 wildfires are burning.
Shop with ScoutedThis Growth Factor Serum Targets Jowls in Just One WeekLIFT ME UPA next-generation growth factor serum formulated to visibly lift, firm, and smooth—fast and sans irritation.
- 3Congressman Dies While Seeking Another TermLONGTIME LEGISLATORThe Georgia congressman was seeking a 13th term before his death.
- 4ICE Barbie’s Purse Snatcher Sentenced for Grabbing Her GucciDINNER AND A HEISTThe Chilean national will face deportation following the completion of his sentence.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 70% Off Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Spring SaleHOT IN HERELovehoney’s Red Heart sale is full of massive price drops on vibrators, couples’ toys, male masturbators, and lingerie.
- 5Celebrity Chef, 59, Calls Off Engagement to Actor Fiancé, 45COOKEDThe duo was first linked in March 2021.
- 6‘Storage Wars’ Star Found Dead at 67TV ICON GONEDarrell Sheets, nicknamed ‘The Gambler,’ was a part of the series for 15 seasons.
- 7Mexican Beauty Queen Found Shot Dead in Luxury ApartmentBRUTALHer husband and his mother were in the residence when she died.
- 8Rock Legend Found Dead at 53MUSIC MOURNSGregg Foreman was found dead at his home in Los Angeles.
Shop with ScoutedThis Robot Vacuum Tackles Large-Scale Spaces & Tough TerrainSWEEP DREAMSFinally, a robot vacuum that tackles tough-to-reach areas with ease.
- 9Vehicle Slams Into Train Leaving 11 InjuredCOMMUTER CHAOSThe incident occurred shortly after midnight.
- 10Fighter Jets Collide After Pilots Whip Out Their PhonesWINGING ITIt was the pilot’s final mission.
Emergency Evacuations Ordered as Wildfires Tear Through Homes
Emergency evacuations were ordered across parts of Georgia and Florida as fast-moving wildfires destroyed more than 50 homes and forced hundreds of residents to flee, officials said. Fueled by drought, low humidity, and strong winds, the fires spread rapidly, in some cases without warning. In Georgia’s Brantley County, a major blaze expanded quickly, threatening roughly 1,000 homes after destroying dozens a day earlier. Authorities said conditions remain dangerous, with dry forests and strong winds increasing the risk of further spread. A burn ban has been issued in southern Georgia, and additional evacuations have been ordered as crews work to contain multiple active fires. In Florida, more than 130 wildfires are burning, as officials warn the state is experiencing one of its worst fire seasons in decades. Smoke from the fires has spread across the region, affecting air quality in parts of Georgia and neighboring states. No major injuries have been reported. Officials say the fire risk is expected to remain elevated in the coming days due to continued dry conditions.
The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When it comes to “anti-aging” skincare, retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like retinol and retinyl palmitate) and antioxidants such as vitamin C and niacinamide have long reigned as the gold standard, backed by decades of clinical research. But for concerns like laxity and sagging, growth factors are quickly emerging as the next frontier in firming and “lifting” skincare.
Of course, no topical can rival in-office treatments like radiofrequency, dermal fillers, and lasers (or surgical options like a facelift), but consider growth factors your next best line of defense. Enter PCA Skin’s Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum, a clinically backed formula designed to target loss of firmness (including jowling) and volume in as little as one week. In addition to softening fine lines, the serum helps reinforce the skin barrier and deliver lasting hydration.
According to the brand, the concentrated serum can lift sagging skin by up to 60 percent while reducing the appearance of coarse lines and wrinkles by up to 40 percent. One of the best parts of the serum is that it doesn’t cause irritation, dryness, or barrier disruption, often associated with other common anti-aging actives like retinoids, antioxidants, and exfoliants.
PCA Skin credits its patent-pending Micro Growth Factor Technology (MGF) for the serum’s impressive, fast-acting results. MGF is formulated to penetrate up to 10 times deeper than traditional growth factors, which tend to sit on the skin’s surface and therefore, don’t work their magic to the full potential. PCA Skin’s proprietary complex, on the other hand, works within the dermis to support collagen production and fibroblast activity. The formula is also bolstered by firming biopolymers and kangaroo paw extract, which helps smooth the look of lines—and fast. PCA Skin’s Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum is a high-tech shortcut to firmer, smoother, more resilient skin sans the downtime.
Georgia Rep. David Scott died at age 80 as he was seeking re-election for his 13th term, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His cause of death has not been released. The Democrat served 12 terms in office and announced a re-election campaign despite challenges from his own party. The South Carolina-born politician was raised in Florida but built a successful billboard advertising business with his wife in Georgia, where he spent most of his adult life. Scott soon became a fixture in public office, beginning as a Democrat in the Georgia House and Senate in the 1970s before being elected to the U.S. House in 2002 to represent Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. The Democratic representative made history in Congress as the first Black man to chair the U.S. House Agriculture Committee. Scott was known for advocating for Georgia farmers and fighting to fund historically Black colleges. He also sponsored annual job and health fairs throughout his tenure, which made him very popular with his constituents.
The thief who swiped former Department of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem’s Gucci purse has been sentenced to 36 months in prison. Mario Bustamante Leiva, 50, was prosecuted in connection to a string of thefts across Washington, D.C., in April 2025—including the high-profile moment he lifted Noem’s bag while she dined with family at Capital Burger. He pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud and one count of first-degree theft. According to court documents, Leiva was captured on surveillance video positioning himself near Noem before snatching the purse, which contained $3,000 in cash along with multiple credit cards. Authorities say the Noem incident was just one stop in a broader spree, with surveillance footage showing him targeting women at restaurants across the city—lifting purses and quickly racking up charges on the stolen cards within minutes of each theft. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro said the Chilean national who overstayed his visa in 2021 will be deported after completing his sentence.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney, an award-winning sex-positive brand and retailer, recently launched its annual Red Heart Sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 70 percent across all categories, from premium vibrators and wands to male maturbators and even lingerie. Aside from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this is one of the best sales Lovehoney has offered to date.
Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis.
Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Lovense Lush 4 App-Controlled Vibrating Egg. This app-controlled G-spot stimulator allows you and your partner to get intimate even when apart.
Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.
From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit.
Celebrity chef Sandra Lee, 59, has called off her engagement to her longtime partner, actor Ben Youcef, 45. Lee’s publicist, Jennifer Abel, confirmed the split to the media on Wednesday. The duo was first linked in March 2021 after meeting at a charity event in California and were engaged only a few months later in August. “Meeting Ben was incredible. It was the perfect intersection of timing and chemistry. I hadn’t been intimate in years and years,” Lee described their relationship to Us Weekly in 2024. “I literally felt like a virgin at 55, and I just didn’t want to get involved again. He waited and persisted, and here we are,” she added. Rumors began circulating about their split earlier this year after Lee was photographed without her engagement ring. The Food Network star also avoided questions from TMZ about when the age-gap couple planned to tie the knot. Lee was previously linked to disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whom she dated for 15 years. Youcef was previously married to realtor Apryl Stephenson, mother of their two children, until their 2020 divorce.
Storage Wars fan-favorite Darrell Sheets has died at 67. The Lake Havasu City Police Department said officers responded to a report of a deceased individual around 2 a.m., where Sheets was pronounced dead at the scene from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His body has been transferred to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination. Sheets—nicknamed “The Gambler” on the hit A&E series—appeared in 15 seasons of Storage Wars, which followed professional buyers bidding on abandoned storage units. “We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell ‘The Gambler’ Sheets,” a spokesperson for A&E said in a statement to People. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.” After a 13-year run on the show, Sheets retired to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where he opened an antique shop, Havasu Show Me Your Junk. He is survived by two children and his ex-wife, Kimber Wuerfel.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Former Mexican beauty queen Carolina Flores Gomez was found with a gunshot wound to her head at a luxury apartment in Mexico City. Authorities say that Gomez, who won the Miss Teen Universe title for northern Mexico’s Baja California state in 2017, died on Wednesday, a day before her body was found. The 27-year-old’s mother-in-law is reportedly considered the primary suspect in her death. Both Gomez’s husband, Alejandro Gomez, and his mother, Erika Maria, were in the residence when she died on Wednesday, according to local police. There were no reports of gunshots or unusual activity at the luxury apartment complex from building staff, authorities added. Gomez’s home was located in the low-crime, wealthy area of Polanco. “No crime against a woman should go unpunished. Our thoughts are with her family during this devastating time,” Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Avila told reporters. The case has sparked significant outrage in Mexico since becoming public.
Gregg Foreman, former frontman of The Delta 72, has died at the age 53, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was found dead at his home by first responders with the fire department Tuesday. His cause of death has not yet been revealed. He was best known for fronting the alternative band, which he started in 1994. The group would release three albums together before disbanding in 2001. The multi-instrumentalist and DJ also played with major artists including The Gossip, Beth Ditto, Lucinda Williams, Jesse Malin, and Linda Perry. Most recently, he was a part of the band Cat Power. He was on tour with the band and had revealed on social media that they were in the process of mixing and recording their first EP. Many of his close friends and collaborators posted tributes to the late artist on social media. “For better or for worse, he lived a life that others only claim to have lived and he was one of one. His love for music was as genuine as the pain he harbored. Wishing you peace Gregg, for all of eternity, heavenly sounds and cosmic rhythms,” musician and poet Wesley Eisold wrote.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Robot vacuums and mops should be a game-changer for your cleaning routine—but too often, they create more work than they save. Between weak suction, glitchy navigation (aka repeatedly slamming into your couch—or worse, your pet), and inconsistent performance across different surfaces, plenty of models fail to live up to the hype.
The reality is that not all robot vacuums and mops are built to handle larger homes or more complex layouts, whether that means navigating around furniture, transitioning between floor types, or dealing with multiple levels. Dreame’s robot vacuum and mop lineup is engineered to handle larger spaces and tougher layouts with ease and peak performance, so you can actually sit back, relax, and let them do the work for you (yes, really).
While the brand offers a variety of models at different price points, its hero robot vacuum and mop is the L60 Ultra. The top-tier model delivers a seamless, one-stop cleaning experience, using advanced deep-cleaning technology to tackle stubborn stains across expansive and complex home layouts.
Enhanced with AI technology, the L60 robot vacuum features 3D ToF vision for next-level obstacle detection, a detangling brush, and 100-degree mop self-cleaning. It also comes with an extendable side brush and a low-profile design, allowing it to clean tough-to-reach corners, edges, and areas under furniture. The app- and voice-controlled vacuum-mop keeps your home—regardless of its size—tidy and clean. It’s a must-have for parents, pet owners, and anyone who enjoys a clean home without putting in hours of labor every day.
A maintenance vehicle collided with a stationary commuter train in downtown Washington, D.C., early Wednesday, leaving 11 people injured, transit officials said. The incident occurred shortly after midnight, when the work vehicle struck a Silver Line train that had stopped at Metro Center station, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Authorities said all reported injuries were non-life-threatening, though no further details on their severity were immediately released. Transit officials warned commuters to expect delays into the morning as crews worked to investigate the collision and clear the scene. To maintain limited service, some trains were forced to share a single track through the affected area, slowing operations systemwide. Officials have not yet said what caused the work vehicle to enter the track or how it came into contact with the train, and an investigation remains ongoing.
Two F-15 fighter jets collided in mid-air after their pilots took videos on their phones. The South Korean jets sustained damage worth more than half a million dollars after coming together over the city of Daegu, according to a report published on Wednesday. The crash took place five years ago during a pilot’s final flight with the unit, Seoul’s Audit and Inspection Board said. It said that taking pictures at such a milestone was “a widespread practice among pilots at the time.” It added that the pilot on their final mission had a good track record before the incident, had been the flight’s wingman, and had taken pictures as they returned to base. Meanwhile, the lead aircraft’s pilot had also asked another aviator on their plane to gather footage. In total, repairs to the lead aircraft’s wing and the wingman’s tail cost the equivalent of around $590,000. The wingman was suspended, and the South Korean air force tried to fine him the equivalent of $540,000. They appealed, and an investigation was launched. The board ruled that they should pay a fraction of the fine, but that the Air Force was responsible for failing to regulate phone use.