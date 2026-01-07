Southwest Airlines Plane Forced Into Emergency Landing

A former college football star turned NFL pro has suffered severe burns in a fire at his ranch in Texas. Jordan Shipley, 40, who made his name playing college football for the Texas Longhorns before getting drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, was operating machinery in his hometown of Burnet when the ranch caught fire, according to NBC News. A family statement issued by the University of Texas said the former wide receiver is in a critical but stable condition after being “care-flighted” to an Austin hospital. In a Facebook post, his father, Bob Shipley, said he will need to undergo several surgeries, and the “biggest threats at this point seem to be infections and pneumonia.” Shipley is considered a Longhorn great, having earned two-time All-American honors and setting Texas records for yards (1,489) and receptions (116) in 2009. He also had a productive rookie season for the Bengals, having made 52 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns. He went on to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring from the NFL in 2014.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1NFL Star Suffers Severe Burns in Ranch FireMANAGED TO ESCAPEJordan Shipley’s family says he is in a critical but stable condition.
- 2Brigitte Bardot’s Husband Finally Reveals Cause of Death‘NEVER LEFT HER SIDE’The French actress is being laid to rest in a private service today.
Shop with ScoutedThese THC-Spiked Treats Will Help You Enjoy Dry JanuaryDRY JANUARYWhether you’re cutting back on drinking or just looking for a zero-proof alternative, TribeTokes can help you relax and socialize without alcohol.
- 3Scientists Retrieve DNA that Could Belong to Da VinciTHE GENETIC CODEThe research links Y chromosomes on a sketch to a genetic group from the great’s hometown.
- 4Southwest Airlines Plane Forced Into Emergency LandingMAJOR DIFFICULTYA Southwest flight was forced to return shortly after takeoff following a bird strike.
Shop with ScoutedStart 2026 Strong with Orangetheory Fitness at Only $2 a DayNEW YEAR, ORANGE YOUOrangetheory combines full-body strength training with heart-pumping cardio to help you build strength now.
- 5Passenger Jet’s Tires Blow Out in Rough Landing EmergencyCOMING IN HOTThe plane had been in the air for more than seven hours.
- 6Warner Bros. Slaps Down Trump Pal’s Buyout BidTOO RISKYThe move may represent only a temporary reprieve in what critics have otherwise described as a creeping MAGA monopolization of the media sector.
- 7Tourist, 22, Plunges to Death While Taking Waterfall SelfieTRAGIC ENDAlexis Vergos, 22, died at Na Muang 2 waterfall on Koh Samui, Thailand.
- 8Most Damaging Traitor in CIA History Dies in Prison at 84DEATH OF A TRAITORTen Soviet officials working for Western spy agencies were executed because of the CIA officer’s betrayal.
Shop with ScoutedDeeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in MonthsSUPERIOR SLEEPThe patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.
- 9‘Stranger Things’ Star Backs Out of Next Big ProjectHARBOUR EXITDavid Harbour was set to star in Tony Gilroy’s new film alongside Pedro Pascal.
- 10Ronald Reagan’s Eldest Son Dies at 80‘STEADFAST GUARDIAN’The eldest son of the former president was best known as a conservative commentator.
Brigitte Bardot’s husband, Bernard d’Ormale, has revealed what caused the French actress’s death. Bardot died at the age of 91 in her home in Saint Tropez, France, on Dec. 28, 2025. According to d’Ormale, who was married to Bardot since 1992, the actress died of cancer, after undergoing two surgical treatments and experiencing severe back pain. Bardot’s husband told the French magazine Paris Match, “I never left her side. I watched over her, supported by nurses who came discreetly every day.” Her death was announced by The Brigitte Bardot Foundation, but the cause was not revealed. For months prior to her death, French media outlets reported on the controversial actress facing an undisclosed illness. The actress leaves behind a complicated legacy: she has been touted as an icon for decades but also slammed for her increasingly far-right views. Bardot will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Jan. 7 at a cemetery in Saint Tropez, which was her home for the last 50 years. According to USA Today, mourners have already gathered outside the church to pay their respects to Bardot.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
We’re officially in the midst of “dry January,” the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.
TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.
This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.
TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these fruit-flavored gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.
If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.
Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.
Scientists think they may have recovered the DNA of virtuoso artist, engineer and scientist Leonardo da Vinci. Samples were taken in 2024 from a red chalk sketch titled Holy Child, part of a private collection in New York, and believed to have been created by the High Renaissance icon. Authorship of the piece is still being disputed, but researchers from the Leonardo da Vinci DNA Project say they have recovered DNA samples from it that they believe he could have left behind 500 years ago. Speaking to Science, University of Maryland biologist and co-author of the research Dr Noberto Gonzalez-Juarbe said, “Paper is porous. It absorbs sweat, skin, bacteria, DNA. All of it stays there.” “Y chromosome sequences from the artwork and from a letter penned by a cousin of Leonardo both belong to a genetic grouping of people who share a common ancestor in Tuscany, where Leonardo was born,” Science reported. The samples were analyzed by a team from Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine. One of its members, Charles Lee, told the publication that while the research suggests it could be his DNA, it is not proof. “Establishing unequivocal identity… is extremely complex,” he said.
Southwest Airlines Plane Forced Into Emergency Landing
A Southwest Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after encountering “major difficulty” at a Midwestern airport. An “Alert 2” was issued just before 3 p.m. at Eppley Airfield, also known as Omaha Airport, located three miles northeast of downtown Omaha, Nebraska. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, an Alert 2 is declared when an aircraft is approaching an airport with “major difficulty,” a category that can include engine fires or faulty landing gear. Southwest Airlines later confirmed that the aircraft had struck birds shortly after departure. The plane, which was bound for Phoenix, Arizona, returned safely to Eppley Airfield without incident. No injuries were reported. The airline said the aircraft was removed from service and replaced with another plane so passengers could continue their travel. Bird strikes remain a recurring aviation risk. In March, a FedEx cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing after flames shot from one of its engines following a bird strike shortly after departing Newark Airport in New Jersey. The Federal Aviation Administration said that aircraft, a Boeing 767 en route to Indianapolis, also landed safely, with no injuries reported.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There isn’t a more popular time to invest in fitness than the new year. The gyms are packed. The sweats are in rotation. And, if you get motivated by being around people who are prioritizing wellness, group fitness might help you lock in. After all, working out with people can be easier than doing it alone. Orangetheory is making the transition to group fitness even more seamless. For a limited time (until Jan. 31), Orangetheory is offering a whole month of unlimited classes for just $2 a day. Each class combines strength training with cardio to give people more energy, a better mood, and real momentum. On average, members lose 8.6 percent body fat and gain 2.6 percent lean muscle from 18 classes in just 8 weeks (based on internal Orangetheory data).
Whether you are getting back into fitness or looking for something new, Orangetheory’s current promo is a no-stress entry point. If you don’t love it after 30 days, get your money back. Either way, you’ll be getting a great pump.
A passenger plane has landed so hard that its rear tyres burst and a toilet door snapped off, according to an eyewitness. LATAM Flight 2482 was arriving at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport from Lima, Peru, on Tuesday night, when all of its rear tyres blew during the landing procedure, according to an initial report from the Federal Aviation Administration. Fox5 reports that the 17-year-old Boeing 767-300ER ultimately landed safely after its more than seven-hour journey, but tyre failures meant emergency services were quickly on the scene around the jet. Speaking to WSB-TV2, a passenger said, “the entire aircraft was shaking, a wheel was rattling, and the bathroom door came off.” Another passenger, Liza Karseno, told the station, “We were landing fine, and then it sounded like, or felt like, the wheels had popped off.” No injuries have been reported at the time of writing, although footage from the scene shows significant damage to the rear landing gear. The Daily Beast has contacted LATAM for more information on the incident.
Warner Bros. Discovery’s board has once again urged shareholders to rebuff the latest takeover bid by Paramount, controlled by President Donald Trump’s billionaire allies Larry and David Ellison. The board argues that the otherwise bullish offer relies too heavily on complex financing and does not represent a wise financial move for the group. “This aggressive transaction structure poses materially more risk for WBD and its shareholders” than a rival bid from Netflix, the board wrote in a message to shareholders on Wednesday. The Ellisons’ months-long efforts to acquire Warner Bros—which among other assets controls CNN, a news organization Trump has repeatedly railed against throughout his political career—comes amid ongoing concerns of a creeping MAGA takeover of the media sector. Critics have consistently raised concerns about changes in editorial policy and output at CBS following the Ellisons’ highly controversial acquisition of Paramount late last year, most notably effectively axing a 60 Minutes segment critical of the Trump administration’s nationwide immigration crackdown.
A sightseeing trip to a popular Thai island ended in tragedy after a tourist slipped and fell to his death while taking photographs at a waterfall, according to local authorities and news reports. Police said the man was visiting the Na Muang 2 waterfall on Koh Samui when the fatal fall occurred. Local police Major Chayut Tulachotikul said the tourist “was taking photos at the waterfall when he slipped, fell into the water, and struck rocks, dying at the scene.” The victim was identified as Alexis Vergos, 22, a French national and amateur soccer player who was traveling with his girlfriend. Investigators said he had climbed onto a rock to take pictures with his partner and stepped backwards before losing his footing and plunging down the side of the waterfall. Local officials, rescue volunteers, and police later recovered his body in an operation that took about three hours because of the difficult terrain. Authorities said the body was found on the second tier of the waterfall. Vergos’ girlfriend told police they had just finished taking photos together when he slipped and fell. Thai news reports said the woman also slipped but survived by grabbing onto a branch.
Aldrich Ames, the CIA traitor whose betrayal led to the deaths of multiple agents behind the Iron Curtain, has died in prison at 84. Ames was heading the CIA’s Soviet counterintelligence division at Langley, Virginia, in the mid-1980s when he decided to start selling secrets to the KGB—and ended up handing over hundreds of documents betraying CIA operations and Soviet officials working for the agency. The Bureau of Prisons said the traitorous double agent died at Federal Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Maryland, on Monday, 32 years after he pleaded guilty without trial to espionage and tax evasion and was sentenced to life without parole. The New York Times reports his spying for the Soviets led to the executions of 10 U.K. and U.S. spies behind the Iron Curtain, earned him $2,705,000, and plunged intelligence operations into chaos between 1985 and 1994. Prior to his sentencing, he told the Washington Post that his decision to flip came from “financial troubles, immediate and continuing,” but despite his “profound shame and guilt” he largely downplayed the impact he thought his actions had had.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.
The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.
Stranger Things star David Harbour has dropped out of an upcoming film he was set to star in alongside Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde. A representative for Searchlight Pictures confirmed to Variety that Harbour had stepped back from his role in Behemoth!, directed by Tony Gilroy. Variety cites reports from multiple insiders who said Harbour, 50, was overwhelmed by the series wrap of Stranger Things, which involved multiple promotional events and episode drops the day before Thanksgiving, on Christmas Day, and on New Year’s Eve. Harbour was the subject of additional scrutiny throughout the period because ex-wife Lily Allen released an album on which she accused him of having an affair. At the same time, reports emerged that Harbour’s on-set behaviour during the filming of Stranger Things’ fifth season had triggered an investigation from Netflix into claims of bullying and harassment, particularly towards his 21-year-old co-star, Millie Bobby Brown. Harbour’s role in Behemoth! has reportedly been recast, but no details are known about his replacement.
The eldest son of former President Ronald Reagan has died at age 80. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute announced the death of Michael Reagan, “a steadfast guardian of his father’s legacy,” in a Tuesday post on X. It did not disclose a cause of death. “Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding devotion to President Reagan’s ideals,” the statement read. The family separately said he died in Los Angeles on Sunday. Michael was best known as a conservative commentator who regularly contributed to the right-wing Newsmax network and hosted his own radio talk show, The Michael Reagan Show. Michael was the adoptive son of the future president and his first wife, Jane Wyman. He was the eldest of Reagan’s five children and spoke openly about coming to terms with his adoption journey in his autobiographies. Michael was married for over five decades to his second wife, Colleen, with whom he shared two children. “Michael was and will always remain a beloved husband, father, and grandpa,” the family said. “Our hearts are deeply broken as we grieve the loss of a man who meant so much to all who knew and loved him.”