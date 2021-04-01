Company Behind J&J Vaccine Debacle Was Cited for Mold Problems, Poorly Trained Workers
ROUGH PAST
The plant owner behind up to 15 million botched doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has reportedly been cited for quality issues before. On Thursday, it emerged that Emergent Biosolutions has repeatedly violated the FDA’s quality control guidelines since 2017, earning them multiple citations for mold problems and inadequately trained employees, according to records the AP obtained through the Freedom of Information Act. The past violations were said to have happened in multiple plants around the nation, including a site where an anthrax vaccine is filled into vials. On Wednesday, it was reported that Johnson & Johnson had to delay shipments of the vaccine after plant workers in Baltimore accidentally mixed together the wrong ingredients. Johnson & Johnson is still distributing other uncontaminated doses around the world and according to a company statement, they are still aiming to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June. Emergent is among 10 other companies that Johnson & Johnson is using to manufacture their vaccine. No vaccines in circulation were affected by the ingredient mix-up on Wednesday.