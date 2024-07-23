Emhoff Not Impressed by Trump’s ‘Laughing Kamala’ Dig: ‘That’s All He’s Got?

Kamala Harris’ husband came to her defense Tuesday when asked about the string of insults and nicknames Donald Trump has unleashed on his wife in recent days.

Asked how he felt about the name calling, which included Trump referring to the vice president as “Laughing Kamala” at a rally on Saturday, Douglas Emhoff responded: “That’s all he’s got?”

It was a succinct dig, delivered on the spot. In the same breath, Emhoff praised his wife for how she’s gone after Trump since Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and criticized Trump, but didn’t resort to name calling.

“You heard the Vice President yesterday making the case against Donald Trump,” he said. “Very clearly laid out the case, directly and in a compelling fashion, but she also laid out a vision for the future, a vision where there’s freedom, where we’re not having to talk about these issues of today in this post-Dobbs hellscape that Donald Trump created.”

After more than a year of bashing 81-year-old Biden for his age, Trump, 78, has had to get creative in finding ways to attack Harris, a former prosecutor and U.S. senator who’s 59.

That’s included Trump posting to Truth Social on Monday that his new presidential opponent is “dumb as a rock.” At Saturday’s rally, he referred to her as “crazy” and “nuts.”

“I call her ‘Laughing Kamala’... You ever watched her laugh?” he said, earning mild laughter from the crowd. “She’s crazy. You know, you can tell a lot by a laugh—no, she’s crazy, she’s nuts.”

Trump’s become infamous for the nicknames he’s given political foes, which included him referring to 2024 primary challengers Ron DeSantis as “Tiny D” and Nikki Haley as “birdbrain.” With 104 nights until election day, Trump has plenty of time to conjure up more nicknames for Harris.

On the flip side, Harris’ campaign appears to be leaning hard into her past as a prosecutor and highlighting that Trump’s now a convicted felon.

“I was a courtroom prosecutor. In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds,” Harris said Monday. “Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump’s type.”