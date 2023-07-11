Boy, 2, Last Seen Walking Alone During Alpine Vacation Is Missing

Read it at Al Jazeera
A desperate search for a toddler who went missing in the French Alps entered its third day on Tuesday. The two-year-old, identified only as Émile, disappeared on Saturday during a vacation with his grandparents in the village of Le Haut-Vernet. He was last seen by two neighbors who saw him walking alone on a street in the tiny hilltop settlement, which has around 25 residents. “We’re not stopping the search, we are not losing hope,” the local prefect, Marc Chappuis, said Monday. Hundreds of volunteers have registered to help with the search effort.