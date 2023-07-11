CHEAT SHEET
    Boy, 2, Last Seen Walking Alone During Alpine Vacation Is Missing

    'NOT LOSING HOPE'

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    The search continues for a toddler, Émile, who disappeared in the French Alps village of Haut-Vernet.

    TF1 YouTube

    A desperate search for a toddler who went missing in the French Alps entered its third day on Tuesday. The two-year-old, identified only as Émile, disappeared on Saturday during a vacation with his grandparents in the village of Le Haut-Vernet. He was last seen by two neighbors who saw him walking alone on a street in the tiny hilltop settlement, which has around 25 residents. “We’re not stopping the search, we are not losing hope,” the local prefect, Marc Chappuis, said Monday. Hundreds of volunteers have registered to help with the search effort.

