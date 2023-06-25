Emilia Clarke ‘Nearly Ran’ Samuel L. Jackson Over on Marvel Set
‘I CRIED’
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is raving about her experience with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even with a little mishap she had on the set of Secret Invasion. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the G’iah portrayer revealed she nearly ran over co-star Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury, with a “very old Russian car.” “I got in and I was like, ‘Hey, what's with the six sticks up in here? Which one am I using? Why have I 10 pedals?” Clarke said. Although she knows how to drive stick shift, Clarke was rushed to start shooting—and that’s when she made the mistake of pressing the accelerator instead of the brake. “I cried a little bit and someone else drove it for me,” she shared. As for Jackson, she said, “he was very gentlemanly and lovely and nice.”