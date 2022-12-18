Argentine Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez Humps Trophy After Winning World Cup
PUMPED UP
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez broke into tears immediately after securing the country’s first World Cup in 36 years—but apparently recovered well enough from the emotional victory to perform a lewd gesture with the tournament’s coveted Golden Glove trophy under the gaze of millions of fans and Qatari officials just a few hours later. On Sunday, the Argentinian was handed the trophy after shaking hands with FIFA President Gianni Infantino—and promptly placed the award at his crotch and thrusted it forward into the air. “No, don’t do that, Emi. Don’t do that,” a BBC broadcaster could be heard, reacting live to the coverage. It is currently unclear whether the goalkeeper will face any discipline for the provocative gesture, given the host nation’s strict conservative stances on sexuality and vulgarity.