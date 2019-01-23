Emiliano Sala: Missing Soccer Star ‘Sent Message to Family Saying His Plane Was Falling Apart’
‘REALLY SCARED’
The English Premier League soccer player who has been missing since his plane disappeared from radars Monday reportedly sent messages to his family telling them that he was “really scared” and that his aircraft was “falling apart.” Emiliano Sala, 28, signed for Cardiff City from French team Nice last week—his plane was believed to be taking him from Nice to Cardiff when it lost contact off Alderney in the southern Channel Islands on Monday night. The soccer star, 28, reportedly sent a WhatsApp voice message to his family in Argentina that said: “I’m on a plane that looks like it’s going to fall apart.” The search for Sala resumed Wednesday morning but officials admitted the outlook was looking bleak. John Fitzgerald, chief officer of Channel Islands Air Search, said: “Sadly, I really don’t think, personally, there is any hope. I think even the most fit person if they are in the water would not last longer more than a very few hours. At this time of year, the conditions out there are pretty horrendous if you are actually in the water.”