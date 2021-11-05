Emilio Estevez Fired from ‘Mighty Ducks’ Show Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: Report
FINAL PENALTY
Add Emilio Estevez to the list of anti-vax celebrities. The Golden Globe-nominated actor will not return for the second season of Disney Plus’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers after he was told he needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Deadline. Estevez, one of the series’ leads and a star of the original Mighty Ducks films, reportedly tried negotiating around the mandate with the show’s production studio. But when the two reached an impasse, the studio told Estevez it wouldn’t renew his contract and the show would write around his character.
Estevez is the second star in as many weeks to leave a production over the COVID-19 vaccine. Ice Cube dropped out of the Sony comedy Oh Hell No!—and gave up a $9 million paycheck—last week after he was told he needed to receive the vaccine. Miles Teller also cost Paramount Plus’s The Offer $6 million after his positive COVID-19 test forced the production to shut down, according to The Hollywood Reporter.