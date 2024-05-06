Emily Blunt Was Grossed Out by Kissing Certain Co-Stars on Camera
ICK FACTOR
Emily Blunt revealed that kissing some of her co-stars made her want to throw up afterward, the actress told Howard Stern. Appearing on Stern’s radio show, Blunt told the sharp-tongued host that she’s had to build chemistry opposite actors she hasn’t been particularly fond of. “I’ve had chemistry with people I haven’t liked,” she said, refusing to drop names at Stern’s prodding. “I have not had a good time working with them,” she added. Blunt explained that she often tries to find something she likes about a co-star to build a natural rapport with them, even if it’s something small like the way they laugh or how polite they are to others. That rapport between actors, Blunt said, translates into better chemistry on screen. But with certain co-stars, there’s just no hope. When asked by Stern if she’s “ever wanted to throw up” after kissing a charisma vacuum co-star, Blunt replied, “Absolutely. Absolutely. I wouldn’t say it’s sort of extreme loathing, but I’ve definitely not enjoyed some of it.”