‘Emily Doe,’ Woman Raped by Brock Turner, Is Writing a Memoir

The woman publicly known as Emily Doe, whose 7,000-word victim impact statement against rapist and Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner received millions of views within days, is writing a memoir. Viking Books announced on Wednesday that it will publish the book, but the company has not indicated whether Doe will use her real name or pseudonym when she publishes the project. The memoir is expected to publish on Sept. 17. The sexual assault became national news in 2016 when a California judge sentenced Turner to only six months in jail. The judge was later recalled.