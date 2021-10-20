Missing Woman’s Husband Killed Her, Left Her Body in Their Van: Cops

Read it at NECN
The husband of a woman who went missing in a Vermont Airbnb this weekend has admitted to killing her, state police said Tuesday evening. Emily Ferlazzo’s family reported the 22-year-old missing Monday night. Joseph Ferlazzo, her 41-year-old husband, was found at a nearby convenience store and confessed during an interrogation to murdering her, police said. Emily’s family told the cops that Joseph mentioned that the two had argued in their camper van Saturday afternoon. Maj. Dan Trudeau said, “We did find human remains in that van tonight, which we believe that will be Emily’s.”