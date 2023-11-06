8-Year-Old Girl Feared Killed in Hamas Attacks Could Be Alive: Family
‘HIGHLY LIKELY’
An 8-year-old Irish-Israeli girl believed killed in the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 may be alive and among those being held hostage in Gaza, according to her family, who said they were informed of the agonizing development last week. “We were told that she had been murdered. We were in mourning,” Emily Hand’s sister told Channel 12. “On October 31, they told us that it was highly likely that she had been abducted.” The Irish embassy in Israel confirmed to Irish broadcaster RTÉ that intelligence has suggested that Emily was abducted. She had been sleeping over at a friend’s house on Kibbutz Be’eri, roughly three miles from the Gaza Strip, when the assaults began. More than 100 people on the kibbutz were killed, according to the BBC. Asked by Channel 12 to speak directly to Emily, her sister said, “I want to tell you that we are doing everything to get you home. We know you are being held hostage. We love you so much and miss you.”