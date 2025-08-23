Male model and musician Mingus Reedus, son of The Walking Dead and The Boondock Saints star Norman Reedus and the supermodel Helena Christensen, has been arrested for assault after police responded to a Saturday morning call about a woman “threatening suicide” at a Manhattan residence, the New York Post reported. Upon the officers’ arrival, she alleged Mingus had punched her in the leg, choked her then slammed her to the ground. He was taken into custody and booked on charges including assault in the third degree, according to a law enforcement source. The woman was taken to Bellevue hospital in a stable condition; speaking with a Post reporter, she subsequently described the incident as “a misunderstanding.” However, it isn’t the first time that the nepo baby has had a brush with the law. The Post reported that Mingus took a plea deal in 2022 after allegedly punching a woman at New York City’s San Gennaro Festival in Little Italy the year prior.
‘Emily in Paris’ Assistant Director Dies After Collapsing on Set
Italian director Diego Borella has died while working on the set of Emily in Paris for the show’s new season. An assistant director on the Netflix show, Borella was filming in Venice Thursday night when he collapsed from a suspected heart attack. According to local outlets, Borella was rushed from the site of the shoot at the Hotel Danieli to the hospital, but paramedics were unable to save him. The 47-year-old was born in Venice and trained in New York, London, and Rome. Prior to his Emily in Paris stint, he worked as a production secretary for the Italian series DOC— Nelle tue mani (“Doc: In Your Hands”), which spawned an American spinoff series on Fox. The show was based on the true story of an Italian ER doctor who forgot the last 12 years of his life due to a car accident. In addition to his TV work, Borella wrote poetry and fairy tales for children. Paramount Studios confirmed Borella’s death and said production for Emily in Paris resumed on Friday. The fifth season will take place in Italy after four seasons of Lily Collins’ eponymous title character traipsing her way through love and life in Paris.
The marriage of a clothing scion is ending in nightmarish fashion. Jeffrey Schottenstein, the son of billionaire American Eagle CEO Jay Schottenstein, is splitting from his wife, Ariella Schottenstein, after he was caught on tape telling the couple’s former bodyguard that she was “unfit to be a mother.” Schottenstein’s barb at his wife came to light as part of a May 2024 complaint that the security guard, Rock Pereira, filed against the family after Ariella abruptly fired him. Jeffrey called Pereira when he learned of the firing and railed against his then-pregnant wife. “Going to a doctor’s appointment three weeks before she’s pregnant and firing someone for no cause—that is unfit to be a mother in my eyes,” he said in a tape that the New York Post obtained. A year later, on May 15, Ariella filed for divorce, and the couple has been locked in litigation since. Three years ago, they were memorably engaged in the Big Apple: Jeffrey proposed to Ariella on the American Eagle billboard in Times Square. Schottenstein works at the furniture business American Signature, another part of the familial fashion portfolio that also includes DSW.
Freedom for the Menendez brothers is looking less likely. Lyle Menendez’s application for parole has been denied by the California parole board just one day after his brother Erik’s application for parole was also denied. The Menendez brothers have spent almost three decades behind bars after being convicted of killing their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in 1989. The brothers, who were 18 and 21 at the time of the murders, eventually admitted to shooting their parents after being sexually abused by their father for years. After two trials—the first ending in a mistrial—the pair were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. California Governor Gavin Newsom will ultimately have the final say on whether 57-year-old Lyle will be able to walk free, while Erik will be eligible for parole again in three years. Parole board commissioner Robert Barton said during Erik’s hearing that he was not ready to leave jail, citing misbehavior while behind bars such as using a cellphone, which Lyle was also caught doing, as proof. Lyle had also been cited for refusing orders and possessing contraband like a lighter and Adidas shoes.
Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed has revealed why he never got a callback when auditioning for both lead and supporting roles in Danny Boyle’s Best Picture Winner Slumdog Millionaire. In his audition, in front of the Oscar-winning director of The Beach, Trainspotting, and 28 Days Later, Ahmed perhaps channeled the volatile older-brother character, Salim Malik, a little too forcefully. “I can’t remember exactly what happened in the audition. But I remember it ended with me… holding Danny Boyle up against the wall,” Ahmed told CBS News. “I’d ripped his shirt open. And a couple of the buttons popped off,” he continued. “And he goes, ‘All right, thanks a lot, Riz. Thanks for coming in. Appreciate that.’” Needless to say, he did not land the role, which eventually went to actor Madhur Mittal. Dev Patel took the lead role of Jamal Malik, which led to his breakout success. Ahmed found his own breakout in 2014’s Nightcrawler and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Lead Actor in 2021 for his performance in Sound of Metal. He won an Academy Award the following year for The Long Goodbye, a short film based on his own rap album. His latest film, Relay, in which he co-stars with Lily James, is in theaters now.
Baseball fans were surprised to see a tiny pitch-invader take center stage at Yankee Stadium on Friday. During the fourth inning of Friday night’s game between legendary rivals the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, a squirrel scurried onto the pitch, and the fans went wild. Players, coaches, and grounds crew looked on in amusement as the squirrel made its way across the field, egged on by a chanting crowd. Play was paused as the animal ran to third base, where he received a stern look from Yankees pitcher Max Fried, before sprinting to first and then hopping into foul ground. “Beautiful stride,” one MLB.TV commentator noted. ”Base-stealer, huh?" the other chimed in. Play eventually resumed, but the cameras returned to follow the squirrel’s antics as it searched for an exit. Fortunately, it eventually succeeded, leaving fans in the stadium and on social media buzzing with delight.
When Loni Anderson, the late ’70s and early ’80s TV star who rose to fame as receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on the CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, passed away on Aug. 3, her cause of death was not released to the public. Her long-time publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, confirmed the news of her passing to the Associated Press on Aug. 5, which would have been Anderson’s 80th birthday. Now, a death certificate obtained by TMZ confirms that she died of metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma—a rare and highly aggressive cancer that forms in the uterus and can spread to other parts of the body, including the lungs and liver, causing life-threatening complications. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, and grandmother,” Anderson’s family said in the statement released by Kagan. No other contributory factors were listed in Anderson’s death and she was cremated and buried in Hollywood on Aug. 7. WKRP in Cincinnati ran for four seasons and Anderson was nominated for three Golden Globes and two Emmy Awards for her performance.
A bus carrying tourists from Niagara Falls to New York City rolled over on Interstate 90 near the town of Pembroke, New York, approximately 40 miles east of Niagara Falls. The accident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Friday, according to the New York State Police. While an investigation is still ongoing, State Police determined that the tour bus, owned and operated by M&Y Tour Inc., “exited the roadway into the median then abruptly corrected, causing the bus to overturn and roll off the I-90 on the south embankment.” Five of the vehicle’s 54 passengers were killed while dozens of others sustained serious injuries. Ambulances and medical helicopters were dispatched to the site of the crash. Police said that the passengers, mainly visitors from India, China, and the Philippines, were aged between 1 and 74 years old. Local officials “are working to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said earlier. Police note that several passengers were thrown from the bus while others were trapped inside the overturned vehicle for hours as rescue crews worked to free them. New York State Police troop commander Andre Ray said that the cause of the crash is still unknown. “Mechanical failure as well as operator impairment have been ruled out at this time,” Ray told a press conference. “The operator has been cooperative” and “No charges have been filed at this point.” Authorities are appealing to local drivers who may have captured dash cam footage of the incident.
Taylor Swift is finally ready to claim the role of Cheer Captain. The music megastar is expected to attend the Kansas City Chiefs’ first game of the 2025 NFL season in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce. The game, where the Chiefs will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers, is set to take place in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 5, making it the first international game of the season. Brazilian journalist Leo Dias reported that Swift will be watching the game from a hospitality suite at Neo Química Arena. The upcoming season will be Kelce’s 13th in the NFL, having played for the Chiefs for the entirety of his professional career. Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023, with Kelce inspiring several songs on Swift’s 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department. Swift recently announced the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on the New Heights podcast, which Kelce hosts with his brother Jason. It quickly became one of the most-watched podcasts of all time. The album, which will be her 12th, will be released on October 3, and marks her first album since the 14-time Grammy winner regained ownership of her masters in May.
A student was rushed to the hospital after being stung by a scorpion in the dressing room of a Zara store. Alice Spies, a 20-year-old architecture student, was trying on clothes when the scorpion made its way up her leg before stinging her at the store at the Park Shopping in Guara, Brazil. She experienced a sharp pain and felt dizzy before spotting the offending yellow scorpion. Images seen by the Daily Beast suggest the arachnid didn’t survive the encounter, although this has not been confirmed. Local medics were called at around midday during the incident this week, The Sun reports, giving Spies first aid before putting her in a wheelchair. From there, she was taken directly to the Asa Norte Regional Hospital, where she was given fluids as part of the five-hour treatment. Per a statement via The Sun, the shopping mall said it takes pest control seriously. A Zara spokesperson said: “Zara deeply regrets what happened and confirms that it is in direct contact with the customer, providing all necessary assistance. We take this case very seriously and are working to ensure that all appropriate preventative measures are taken.”