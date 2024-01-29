‘Emily in Paris’ Star Shares Update After Hospitalization for Septic Shock

Ashley Park, the Broadway and Emily in Paris star, reassured fans Sunday that she’s on the mend after a nightmarish health scare that saw her hospitalized earlier this month.

On Jan. 19, Park—who plays Mindy Chen, best friend to the Netflix show’s eponymous heroine—revealed that she’d contracted a case of tonsillitis that had rapidly “spiraled into critical septic shock” while on a recent Maldives getaway with co-star Paul Forman. The infection had attacked several of her organs, she wrote on Instagram, causing her “excruciating pain” as she endured a bevy of “scans and tests and injections.”

“I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told,” Park said in the post.

Park’s newest update came in the form of a carousel of photos documenting her recovery journey so far, including an acupuncture session, a visit from co-star Lily Collins, and a veritable orchard of flowers sent by well-wishers.

“I’m deeply moved and thankful for your beautiful messages of support and comfort,” Park captioned it, “your personal stories of sepsis and hospitalization, and truly to every person who has reached out with love… every message has honestly boosted me into a quick and hopeful recovery.”

The 32-year-old actress said that she’d been medically cleared to fly after responding positively to treatment, and had since landed in Paris, where she has since been resting and recuperating. Park thanked the Emily in Paris team and Netflix “for their genuine kindness and gracious patience as I wait to be medically cleared to work.”

“I promise I’m breathing through this all and taking as much care of myself as I can to get back into fighting shape,” she added.

Park also thanked Collins “for the couch cuddles.” Collins responded, “Couldn’t love you more and hugging you made me feel like home. You’re an absolute light sister.” Forman, who plays Mindy’s businessman love interest on Emily in Paris, simply commented two kiss-face emojis.

Forman and Park confirmed their romantic relationship around the time of her hospitalization, following months of rumors sparked by the pair being spotted holding hands at a Hollywood Reporter event last October. In Park’s Jan. 19 post, she included several photos and clips of Forman at her bedside, and thanked him for sticking by her “unconditionally” through the ordeal. “You calmed my fears and held me,” she wrote. “I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

Earlier this week, Park posted two photos: one of the couple sharing a kiss, and another of him pushing her in a wheelchair after she sprained her ankle amid preparations for last year’s Paris Fashion Week. “Annual January heroism,” she wrote of him.

Forman commented back: “The only heroism comes from having you by my side.”

It was reported last week that Emily in Paris had started production on the show’s fourth season.