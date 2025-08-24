Cheat Sheet
1
‘The Sopranos’ Star Dies at 96
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.23.25 11:42PM EDT 
Jerry Adler
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Jerry Alder, best known for his role as Hesh Rabkin on The Sopranos, has died at the age of 96. Adler, whose cousin was the renowned acting teacher Stella Adler, didn’t start acting until he was in his 60s, spending much of his working life behind the scenes on Broadway, including working as stage manager for the original production of My Fair Lady. After taking up acting, in addition to The Sopranos, Adler also starred in Mad About You, Rescue Me, Transparent, and The Good Wife. In a 2017 interview, he said of making the transition to acting, “You know what’s interesting? You spend your whole career backstage. Nobody knows who you are or even knows your name. They don’t know anything about you. And then you do a television show and suddenly you’re a celebrity and everyone knows your face. It’s so weird.” According to an online memorial page created by his family, he passed away on Friday in New York. Adler is survived by his wife, Joan Laxman.

2

‘Emily In Paris’ Star’s Father-in-Law Isn’t a Fan of Her Show

Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.23.25 11:29PM EDT 
Lily Collins
Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

A Clockwork Orange star Malcolm McDowell, 82, revealed in an exclusive interview with People that he isn’t a fan of daughter-in-law Lily Collins’ Netflix show, Emily in Paris. “To be honest with you, it’s not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that,” he told the magazine, adding, “but I’m the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law. I think she’s absolutely one of the great actresses.” He also praised Collins’ screen presence, saying, “As far as I’m concerned, when she’s on the screen, there’s nobody else on it, because she’s not only a good actress, but she has a beautiful quality. I suppose, it’s a sort of charisma.” Collins, the 36-year-old daughter of musician Phil Collins, married filmmaker Charlie McDowell—McDowell’s son with actress Mary Steenburgen—in 2021. The couple welcomed a daughter, Tove Jane, via surrogate earlier this year. Collins has been starring as the titular character in Emily in Paris since 2020. Despite attracting some criticism, particularly from French viewers, the series has been a success for Netflix. The fifth season of Emily in Paris will premiere in December.

PSA: Lola Blankets Are a Whopping 50% Off Right Now
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 08.21.25 2:39PM EDT 
Lola Blanket Summer Sale
Lola Blankets.

Summer is officially drawing to a close, which means shorter days, cooler weather, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything are ahead of us. As we inch closer to the dreaded end of daylight saving time and the beginning of SAD season (or “cuffing season,” if you’re a glass-half-full person), the good news is that it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a new blanket. Lola Blankets are indisputably the best on the market—they’re designed from the softest faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable. Right now, the brand is hosting its annual ‘Christmas in August’ sale to quell our end-of-summer blues.

Lola Blanket ‘Christmas in August’ Sale
50% Off Site-wide
Shop At Lola Blanket

For a limited time, score a very generous 50 percent off everything site-wide and a $50 gift card with the code AUG50 at checkout. If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions as well. Either way, it’s the brand’s biggest sale of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself.

3
Harrison Ford and Jay Leno’s Surprising Toilet Collaboration
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.23.25 9:32PM EDT 
Jay Leno and Harrison Ford
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Harrison Ford revealed in an interview with NPR’s Rachel Martin that former Tonight Show host and comedian Jay Leno is 3D-printing a toilet seat for him. ”He’s got these 3D printers, and I had this toilet seat from a toilet that’s not in production anymore, and the toilet seat has discolored in a way that is really unattractive,” Ford explained. ”I can’t find the toilet seat anywhere. I tried for years. And I’m sitting around one day last week saying, ‘Can I 3D print this? Aah... Jay Leno!’" The Indiana Jones star added that he first learned about 3D printing from Leno showing him around his garage that was “full of machinery” some 15 years ago. ”He embraced the project in a way that I never could have imagined,” Ford said. He confirmed that the toilet seat, which will be installed in his office bathroom, will be fully functional. Though retired late-night host now has a YouTube series called Jay Leno’s Garage which, unfortunately, focuses on cars—not the 3D printers—Leno has stored in his garage.

4
‘The Hunting Wives’ Wig Mystery Has Been Solved
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 08.23.25 10:09PM EDT 
Malin Akerman and Dermot Mulroney in 'The Hunting Wives'. (Credit: Netflix/Lionsgate).
Malin Akerman and Dermot Mulroney in 'The Hunting Wives'. (Credit: Netflix/Lionsgate). Credit: Netflix/Lionsgate

Viewers of Netflix’s hit new series The Hunting Wives were glued to their screens for all the wrong reasons: star Malin Akerman’s shape-shifting, ill-fitting, and seemingly poor-quality wig. Addressing the focus-pulling hairpiece, Akerman explained the reason for her character’s various wigs while appearing on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. In short: the crew didn’t think the style of wig she was fitted for matched her wealthy socialite character, Margo Banks. In a last-minute panic, they settled on a more suitable but incorrectly-sized one. Akerman persevered with the temporary do until a proper replacement arrived. “When it came, it was a different color,” she said, explaining that a hairstyling scene had to be written into the show to cover for the wig swap: “You see me getting glammed up, and I’ve got like tinfoil in my hair on the wig because the new wig was lighter.” Due to a thyroid issue, Akerman wasn’t able to simply dye her own hair at the time, though she says that’s the likely road she’ll take if the show is greenlit for a second season. Given the success of the debut season, a renewal seems likely—minus the added wig drama.

Soak Up the Last Days of Summer With 20% Off This ‘Shark Tank’-Famous Beach Chair
Scouted Staff
Published 08.22.25 5:18PM EDT 
Published 08.22.25 5:16PM EDT 
Sunflow shore thing beach chair
Sunflow.

If you’ve been curating your beach day lineup ahead of Labor Day Weekend, a solid folding chair is an absolute must. Of course, not all outdoor beach chairs are created equal, and if you’re going to invest in one, our favorite is Sunflow’s bestselling The Shore Thing. Summer may be ending, but we’ve still got a few weeks left to enjoy the sunshine, and this Shark Tank-famous beach brand is offering 20 percent off to end it with a bang.

Sunflow The Shore Thing Beach Chair
See At Amazon

The lightweight chair (it weighs only eight pounds) is designed with a slew of premium features that will elevate your beach day, including three recline positions, backpack straps for easy transport, and ultra-comfortable armrests. Plus, you can add a drink holder and sunshade to your Shore Thing chair for an added fee. Sunflow’s end-of-summer sale also includes 20 percent off cabanas and beach accessories and runs through Sept. 1.

5
‘Emily in Paris’ Assistant Director Dies After Collapsing on Set
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.23.25 12:46PM EDT 
Diego Borella.
Instagram (Diego Borella)

Italian director Diego Borella has died while working on the set of Emily in Paris for the show’s new season. An assistant director on the Netflix show, Borella was filming in Venice Thursday night when he collapsed from a suspected heart attack. According to local outlets, Borella was rushed from the site of the shoot at the Hotel Danieli to the hospital, but paramedics were unable to save him. The 47-year-old was born in Venice and trained in New York, London, and Rome. Prior to his Emily in Paris stint, he worked as a production secretary for the Italian series DOCNelle tue mani (“Doc: In Your Hands”), which spawned an American spinoff series on Fox. The show was based on the true story of an Italian ER doctor who forgot the last 12 years of his life due to a car accident. In addition to his TV work, Borella wrote poetry and fairy tales for children. Paramount Studios confirmed Borella’s death and said production for Emily in Paris resumed on Friday. The fifth season will take place in Italy after four seasons of Lily Collins’ eponymous title character traipsing her way through love and life in Paris.

6
European Postal Services Halt U.S. Shipments Over Trump’s Tariffs
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 08.23.25 2:04PM EDT 
Published 08.23.25 2:03PM EDT 
Donald Trump reacts after signing an executive order to create a White House Olympics task force to handle security and other issues related to the LA 2028 summer Olympics in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 5, 2025.
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Postal services across Europe are pausing the shipment of “most merchandise” to the U.S. “amid a lack of clarity over new import duties” put in place by President Donald Trump, reports CBS News. Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Italy announced they were halting shipments of goods stateside on Saturday. Barring a quick clarification from the White House, the postal services of France and Austria will pause U.S.-bound packages on Monday, followed by the United Kingdom on Tuesday. Trump signed a decree in July that makes nearly all foreign goods subject to an import duty, even those valued at less than $800, which were previously permitted to enter duty-free because of the de minimis exemption. That exemption is ending Aug. 23, forcing postal services to halt shipments they cannot guarantee will reach the U.S. ahead of the new tariffs’ start date. The Trump administration also reached an agreement with the European Union last month to set a 15 percent tax on the majority of products imported from its 27 member states. However, the postal services said it is unclear which goods are not covered by the new rules, which were hastily rolled out this summer, and said that it is safer for them to halt shipments outright.

7
‘Walking Dead’ Star’s Model Son, 25, Arrested for Assault
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 08.23.25 1:24PM EDT 
Published 08.23.25 1:22PM EDT 
US actor Norman Reedus poses with his son Mingus Reedus during a ceremony to unveil his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Hollywood, California, on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Actor Norman Reedus’ son Mingus Reedus was arrested for assault after police responded to a call about a woman "threatening suicide" at an apartment in New York City. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Male model and musician Mingus Reedus, son of The Walking Dead and The Boondock Saints star Norman Reedus and the supermodel Helena Christensen, has been arrested for assault after police responded to a Saturday morning call about a woman “threatening suicide” at a Manhattan residence, the New York Post reported. Upon the officers’ arrival, she alleged Mingus had punched her in the leg, choked her then slammed her to the ground. He was taken into custody and booked on charges including assault in the third degree, according to a law enforcement source. The woman was taken to Bellevue hospital in a stable condition; speaking with a Post reporter, she subsequently described the incident as “a misunderstanding.” However, it isn’t the first time that the nepo baby has had a brush with the law. The Post reported that Mingus took a plea deal in 2022 after allegedly punching a woman at New York City’s San Gennaro Festival in Little Italy the year prior.

8
Tennis Player Shares Struggles With ‘Extremely Bad’ Post-Partum Depression
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.23.25 5:21PM EDT 

Naomi Osaka is opening up about the mental health struggles she experienced after giving birth to her daughter in 2023. “Honestly, I also had extremely bad postpartum, and I didn’t know how to deal with it that well,” 27-year-old Osaka said in a clip from the upcoming documentary Naomi Osaka: The Second Set. “I felt like a shell of myself at all moments of the day,” she added. “It felt like everyone else had moved on, and they were living in color. Meanwhile, my world was stuck in gray.” Osaka welcomed her daughter, Shai, in July 2023 with her ex-boyfriend, the rapper Cordae. She said in the documentary that she was “one of those people that thought when I had a kid I would stop playing tennis.” However, the four-time Grand Slam champ returned to the WTA Tour just five months after giving birth. Osaka has long spoken openly about her experience with depression, and took time away from tennis in 2021 to focus on her mental health. She will take the court on Tuesday in the first round of the U.S. Open, where she memorably upset Serena Williams in 2018 to claim her first major title.

Save Big on Back-to-School Essentials With Levi’s End-of-Summer Sale
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 08.14.25 6:48PM EDT 
A group of students wearing Levi's clothing, sitting on a staircase.
Levi's

Forget books and binders—if you really want to step into a new school year with confidence, you need a fresh pair of jeans. When it comes to classic styles and denim looks, no brand screams iconic more than Levi’s.

Whether you’re actually heading to class or just ready for an end-of-summer style reset, Levi’s has you covered with seasonal staples that deserve a spot in your fall rotation. From timeless blue jeans to throwback trucker jackets, the brand’s signature styles are all on sale through Labor Day, meaning you can save up to 30 percent on your soon-to-be favorite outfit essentials.

You don’t have to sneak into your dad’s closet to capture the perfect loose-fit look. Levi’s Baggy Dad jeans feature a relaxed, flattering silhouette with just the right amount of room for everyday comfort. The only thing missing is your favorite sneakers.

Baggy Dad Women's Jeans
Shop At Levi’s

“There’s no such thing as the perfect pair of jeans,” said someone who’s clearly never worn Levi’s 501® Originals. First introduced by founder Levi Strauss more than 150 years ago, these signature blue jeans have remained a cultural staple ever since—outlasting trends, influencing competitors, and never going out of style. Spoiler: they never will.

501® Original Fit Men's Jeans
Shop At Levi’s

As timeless as denim jeans are, nothing punctuates a fall outfit like a throwback denim jacket. If you’re after something straightforward and classic, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s original Trucker Jacket, which has been nothing short of iconic since it first dropped in 1967. Looking for something with a bit more attitude that still retains throwback appeal? Try the brand’s ’90s Trucker, featuring a pitched silhouette and retro edge.

Trucker Jacket
Shop At Levi’s

90s Trucker Jacket
Shop At Levi’s

9
American Eagle Nepo Baby Divorces Wife After Calling Her ‘Unfit to Be a Mother’ on Tape
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.23.25 11:47AM EDT 
Jeffrey Schottenstein.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Jeffrey Schottenstein, Ariella Schottenstein, Jeanie Schottenstein, Jay Schottenstein, Joey Schottenstein and Jonathan Schottenstein attend the 80th Annual Father of the Year Awards on June 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Noam Galai/Getty Images

The marriage of a clothing scion is ending in nightmarish fashion. Jeffrey Schottenstein, the son of billionaire American Eagle CEO Jay Schottenstein, is splitting from his wife, Ariella Schottenstein, after he was caught on tape telling the couple’s former bodyguard that she was “unfit to be a mother.” Schottenstein’s barb at his wife came to light as part of a May 2024 complaint that the security guard, Rock Pereira, filed against the family after Ariella abruptly fired him. Jeffrey called Pereira when he learned of the firing and railed against his then-pregnant wife. “Going to a doctor’s appointment three weeks before she’s pregnant and firing someone for no cause—that is unfit to be a mother in my eyes,” he said in a tape that the New York Post obtained. A year later, on May 15, Ariella filed for divorce, and the couple has been locked in litigation since. Three years ago, they were memorably engaged in the Big Apple: Jeffrey proposed to Ariella on the American Eagle billboard in Times Square. Schottenstein works at the furniture business American Signature, another part of the familial fashion portfolio that also includes DSW.

10
Oscar Winner Recounts His Brutal ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Audition
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 08.23.25 4:00AM EDT 
Published 08.23.25 12:32AM EDT 
Riz Ahmed at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025.
Riz Ahmed at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025. Stéphane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed has revealed why he never got a callback when auditioning for both lead and supporting roles in Danny Boyle’s Best Picture Winner Slumdog Millionaire. In his audition, in front of the Oscar-winning director of The Beach, Trainspotting, and 28 Days Later, Ahmed perhaps channeled the volatile older-brother character, Salim Malik, a little too forcefully. “I can’t remember exactly what happened in the audition. But I remember it ended with me… holding Danny Boyle up against the wall,” Ahmed told CBS News. “I’d ripped his shirt open. And a couple of the buttons popped off,” he continued. “And he goes, ‘All right, thanks a lot, Riz. Thanks for coming in. Appreciate that.’” Needless to say, he did not land the role, which eventually went to actor Madhur Mittal. Dev Patel took the lead role of Jamal Malik, which led to his breakout success. Ahmed found his own breakout in 2014’s Nightcrawler and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Lead Actor in 2021 for his performance in Sound of Metal. He won an Academy Award the following year for The Long Goodbye, a short film based on his own rap album. His latest film, Relay, in which he co-stars with Lily James, is in theaters now.

