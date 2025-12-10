‘Emily in Paris’ Star Calls Out ‘Objectifying’ Fans
Lucas Bravo, who plays love interest Gabriel on Netflix’s hit show Emily in Paris, opened up about some of the upsetting fan interactions he’s had while filming the show. While on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Bravo, 37, expressed that “sometimes there’s that thing that people do” that he doesn’t enjoy. “You should always treat people with respect, no matter what you are going through,” he said. “Some people don’t do it on purpose, but they point at me and say, ‘Emily in Paris’ in the middle of the street. They startle me, and I am like, ‘What am I? Who am I? What is my name?’ I don’t want to be the guy who asks them what my name is, but it is a bit objectifying.” He clarified that outside of this, most fan interactions are “very respectful,” as there’s a bit of a barrier since he doesn’t share most of his life online. “They connect with my work and they recognize me, but they talk to me like you would talk to a person you don’t know,” he said. “That makes a huge difference because then I am not overexposing myself on socials. There is no freaking out.”