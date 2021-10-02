Emily Ratajkowski: Robin Thicke Groped Me on ‘Blurred Lines’ Set
CROSSING A LINE
Emily Ratajkowski alleges that Robin Thicke crossed a line on the set of the video that brought both the singer and the model to international notoriety. Ratajkowski writes in her book My Body, set to be released next month, “Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke.” She said Thicke appeared drunk and his actions made her feel “the heat of humiliation” and “naked for the first time that day,” though she had been partially nude throughout the shoot. “I didn’t react—not really, not like I should have,” she writes.
Diane Martel, the video’s director, confirmed the incident to the Sunday Times of London: “I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts, one in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, ‘What the f--k are you doing, that’s it! The shoot is over!’”