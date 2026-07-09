Celebrity

Emily Ratajkowski Sells Audacious Book in 12-Way Bidding War

MOTHER WHAT??

Tales of her post-divorce dating life bagged her a seven-figure book deal.

Fiona O'Reilly
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

35th Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., February 8, 2020 – Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lucas Jackson

Actress Emily Ratajkowski sold her book Mother F--ker for seven figures in a 12-way bid-off. The book, which details her post-divorce dating life as a single mom, is based on her viral essay published on The Cut. “After becoming a single mom, I began compulsively dating in order to figure out what kind of woman I wanted to be,” reads the essay’s opening. The sequel to the model’s My Body, a series of essays she published in 2021, shares about the Gone Girl star’s path to a new sense of womanhood following her split with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022, with whom she shares her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, 5. Ratajkowski’s spicy book, in which she features anecdotes of her newfound dating life with countless men, including a “heavily self-medicated Son of a Billionaire with questionable politics,” “several Italians,” and multiple DJs, was sold to Penguin Press. The 35-year-old actress announced the upcoming book to her 20 million Instagram followers on June 12.

Read it at Page Six
Fiona O'Reilly

Fiona O'Reilly

Breaking News Intern

Fiona.OReilly@thedailybeast.com

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