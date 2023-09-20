Emily Ratajkowski’s Podcast Is Canned by Sony
BELT TIGHTENING
Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast has been canceled by Sony Group after the company laid off a “significant percentage” of its podcast division staff, according to the Bloomberg. “High Low with EmRata” launched last year and released three episodes weekly on “everything from politics, philosophy, and feminism to sex, TikTok, and relationships,” according to the show’s website. Sony reportedly found that the podcast struggled to land U.S.-focused advertisers because of its largely international audience. The model and actress will now have to find a new platform for her show. Sony has followed in the footsteps of others like Spotify in cutting podcast teams. A spokesperson for Sony said, “We are further streamlining our structure as we continue to shift our creative strategy and focus on building big audiences across a select group of ongoing shows and our subscription business.” It was unclear if the layoffs directly involved Sony’s Somethin’ Else group, the producer behind Ratajkowski’s podcast.