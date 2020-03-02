Women’s Groups Endorse Warren. Because the Only Other Option Is Tulsi?
As 2020 presidential primary season heated up, commentators wondered how women’s groups would choose between a historic number of immensely qualified women running for the Democratic nomination.
The answer became clear this week: They waited until pretty much everyone else dropped out.
Two of the largest feminist organizations in the country endorsed Elizabeth Warren on Monday, hours after rival Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race. (Sen. Kamala Harris suspended her campaign in December, while Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand dropped out back in August.)
Emily’s List, the fundraising powerhouse for Democratic women, said Warren had “a clear vision for how to build a better America,” while the National Organization for Women (NOW) said she had “the most comprehensive, intersectional plans to tackle the issues important to NOW.” Neither group mentioned that the only other woman still in the race, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, is polling at about 1 percent nationally.
Warren has not been polling all that well herself lately and is facing calls to drop out and endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders, her closest ideological match. But Warren appeared undeterred, tweeting in a fundraising request Monday afternoon: “I believe in the power of our movement.”