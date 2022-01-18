Emily’s List Vows to Rescind Sinema Endorsement for Sinking Voting Rights Push
CUTTING TIES
Prominent Democratic political action committee Emily’s List, which works to elect Democratic women in favor of abortion rights, is on the verge of abandoning a senator it supported heavily in 2018: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), one of the two reasons the Democrats’ recent push to pass voting rights is dead on arrival in the Senate. In a scorching statement, Emily’s List President Laphonza Butler said Wednesday, “Sen. Sinema’s decision to reject the voices of allies, partners and constituents who believe the importance of voting rights outweighs that of an arcane process means she will find herself standing alone in the next election… If Sen. Sinema can not support a path forward for the passage of this legislation, we believe she undermines the foundations of our democracy, her own path to victory and also the mission of Emily’s List, and we will be unable to endorse her moving forward.”