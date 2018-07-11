Emin Agalarov Contradicts Donald Trump Jr. Over Trump Tower Call

CHEAT SHEET
Emin Agalarov, the Russian real estate developer and pop star at the center of the infamous Trump Tower meeting, says he remembers speaking to Donald Trump Jr. before the June 2016 meeting despite President Trump’s son not recalling the conversation in testimony before Congress. Agalarov told Vice News Tonight on HBO that he told Trump the people who wanted to meet with him “want something that could potentially help them resolve things that [he] could be interested in, or not.” According to his account, Trump immediately agreed to the meeting. Agalarov also said someone asked his father, Aras, to connect Natalia Veselnitskaya—the lawyer and Kremlin informant at the meeting—to the Trumps. He said his father then asked him to make the call and claimed he did not remember who asked his father for help setting up the meeting. Trump told Congress last year that he did “not recall speaking to Emin” but it was “possible that [they] left each other voice mail messages.” Agalarov is also a figure in the Steele dossier and allegedly offered President Trump prostitutes who performed “golden showers” in front of him in Moscow. “Trump and prostitutes, for me I think these are two separate worlds,” Agalarov said in the interview, denying the allegations.