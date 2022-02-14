Eminem Defies NFL and Kneels During Super Bowl Halftime Show

During Super Bowl LVI’s halftime show extravaganza, featuring the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent, rapper Eminem took a knee in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The move by Eminem came after he performed “Lose Yourself” in front of the sold-out crowd at the LA Rams’ SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. If you recall, Kaepernick led a series of protests meant to highlight the injustice of police brutality against Black Americans that involved players kneeling during games as the national anthem played. He was subsequently pushed out of the league and received a sizable settlement from the NFL.

The NFL had reportedly denied Eminem’s request to kneel during the performance, but he did so anyway in defiance of their decree.