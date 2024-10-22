Former President Donald Trump’s bigoted and Islamophobic pal Laura Loomer has joined the chorus of right-wing and Republican fixtures to baselessly question Vice President Kamala Harris’ race. “I’m not Black, obviously,” Loomer said on an Oct. 18 video stream, Media Matters noted. “I’m not going to pretend to be Black like Kamala Harris does, although I will say I’m Blacker than Kamala Harris.” Harris, who is Black and South Asian, has long touted her heritage, despite right-wing claims to the contrary, including from Trump who falsely claimed in July that she “happened to turn Black.” “I’m Black, and I’m proud of being Black, and I was born Black, I will die Black,” Harris told The Breakfast Club in 2019. Loomer accused Harris of rolling out “fake accents”—a previous obsession of Fox News host Steve Doocy. As HuffPost’s Nathalie Baptiste noted last month, “What Harris is doing on the campaign trail is called code-switching: the practice of changing your tone and syntax depending on your audience.” That is neither new nor novel for politicians. Last month, Republicans, including many staunch Trump allies, lined up to slam Loomer after she made racist attacks on Harris' Indian heritage and Trump invited her, a 9/11 conspiracist, to memorials for the attacks in New York City and Pennsylvania. Loomer, who had been travelling with Trump and denied having an affair with him, was subsequently pushed out from the MAGA inner sanctum.
