Eminem Is a Grandpa as Daughter Honors Him With Baby Name
Eminem is officially a grandpa. The Grammy award-winning “Slim Shady” rapper’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott, 29, welcomed her first child with husband Evan McClintock on March 14, according to a celebratory Instagram post on Friday. Scott shared a photo of her baby boy dressed in a light blue hooded sweater and revealed his name to be “Elliot Marshall McClintock,” an ode to her father’s real name, Marshall Bruce Mathers III. “Happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e 🤍,” Scott added in her caption. The 52-year-old rapper shares three daughters with his ex-wife, Kim Scott: Hailie, Alaina Mathers, 31, and Stevie Mathers, 22. Hailie Jade Scott is the couple’s sole biological child, with Eminem adopting Alaina from Kim’s sister in the 2000s and Stevie in 2005 from Kim’s prior relationship. Eminem announced that his daughter was expecting her first child with McClintock back in October in his music video for Temporary (feat. Skylar Grey). The video includes the moment Scott told him of her pregnancy, and he is seen sobbing before walking her down the aisle for her wedding.
