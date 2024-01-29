CHEAT SHEET
Eminem Spotted Giving the Finger to 49ers Fans in Rowdy Pic
Rapper and diehard Detroit Lions fan Eminem was spotted among a throng of San Francisco 49ers fans in Santa Clara during the NFC championship Sunday night, flipping off the opposition with his middle finger. It’s unclear what caused the moment to unfold but social media videos from the game show Eminem, who grew up in Detroit, interacting with fans close to his box as the game unfolded. The 51-year-old, who was seen decked out in Lions merchandise, posted on X after the Lions lost 34-31: “So proud of the @Lions Thanks 4 an amazing season!!!! We'll b back!!!” It appears the feeling between the team is mutual: Detroit quarterback Jared Goff was seen wearing an Eminem t-shirt before the game.