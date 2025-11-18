Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Emmy Nominee, 58, Hospitalized Following Health Scare
MYSTERY AILMENT
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 11.18.25 4:55AM EST 
Liev Schreiber at the Columbia Pictures "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere held at Regal Union Square on August 26, 2025 in New York, New York.
Liev Schreiber at the Columbia Pictures "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere held at Regal Union Square on August 26, 2025 in New York, New York. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber was hospitalized in New York after suffering a massive and unexplained headache. The Emmy nominee, 58, contacted his doctor on Sunday and was told to go to hospital, according to TMZ. The actor was kept overnight and underwent several tests, although doctors are still unclear what occurred. “Out of an abundance of caution, Liev went into the hospital for testing and as of this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to work,” his representatives told TMZ on Monday. Schreiber revealed in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with a rare condition called transient global amnesia (TGA), which was brought on by a migraine he suffered while performing on Broadway that year. “The worst nightmare that an actor could possibly ever experience,” he said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I was in my dressing room and I had a terrible headache.” The actor said he was walking down stairs and thought: “This is not normal, I don’t feel OK.” He then was unable to remember his co-star’s name when he saw her backstage and completely forgot his lines when he went on stage. An MRI showed he had not had a stroke, and his brain was fine. TGA usually resolves within 24 hours. The Daily Beast has contacted Schreiber’s reps for comment.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2

Eminem Sues Beachwear Brand ‘Swim Shady’

LOSE YOURSELF
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.18.25 6:43AM EST 
Eminem performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The real Swim Shady says it’s going to stand up to the real Slim Shady after rapper Eminem sued an Australian beach brand whose name sounds like his best-known alias. Swim Shady was founded in Sydney in 2023, selling windproof sun shades, beach towels, and other seaside essentials. It drew the ire of Eminem when it successfully applied to trademark its name in the U.S. earlier this year. Eminem, real name Marshall B Mathers III, filed a complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, claiming the name is too similar. He has also filed a petition in Australia, having already lodged a formal complaint there in 2024. Mathers’ lawyers argue the name draws a “false association” with his own brand. But the Australian firm says it’s going to stand firm against the singer, telling the BBC it will “defend our valuable intellectual property.” “Swim Shady is a grassroots Australian company that was born out of a desire to produce stylish and effective sun shades and other items to protect from the harsh Australian sun,” it said. Mathers, 53, trademarked Slim Shady in the U.S. in 1999 with the release of the album The Slim Shady LP, according to court documents seen by the BBC. The ‘Lose Yourself’ singer filed for the same trademark in Australia earlier this year.

Read it at BBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Omnilux’s Derm-Approved LED Face Masks Are on Major Sale Right Now
BLACK FRIDAY 2025
Layne Van Vranken 

Freelance Writer

Published 11.17.25 10:13PM EST 
Omnilux Contour Mask Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Omnilux.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The pursuit of youth has long plagued our world. Many modern-day consumers go to great lengths to reduce the ravages of aging—Botox, plastic surgery, weird vampire facials, you name it. And while some products may show promise of slowing down the signs of aging, nothing can reverse time. However, effective products like the FDA-cleared (and derm-approved) Omnilux Contour Face can help reduce wear and tear. When I first saw the Omnilux Contour Face, it terrified me. Not only does it look like a mask a serial killer might wear, but LED light therapy was something I had never heard of until recently, and, frankly, I was pretty skeptical of it. But as someone who tires of trying one-trick products that often don’t deliver on their sky-high promises, I wanted to see if the device actually lived up to its incredible reviews.

Omnilux Contour Face LED Light Therapy Mask
Down from $395
See At Omnilux

Free Returns | Free Shipping

While the mask is a bit cumbersome at first, once you get it fitted and light it up, the magic begins working over a quick 10-minute period. As recommended, I used the Omnilux Contour Face at least three times a week and up to five times a week, and noticed a slightly more contoured jawline and general smoothness after about two weeks of consistent use. While $395 may seem like a lot for an at-home face mask, once I did the math, I realized I spend much more on facials, creams, and dermatologist visits over time, I figured splurging on this light therapy mask could potentially save me some money in my beauty-maintenance fund, and it’s much cheaper than injectables like Botox and filler and other in-office procedures. Fortunately, right now, you don’t have to pay full price. Omnilux is offering an epic sitewide sale ahead of Black Friday. Score $75 off one full-size device, $175 off two full-size devices, and $275 off three devices. It’s the perfect opportunity to treat yourself and grab a gift for a beauty-obsessed friend on your list this year. You can also unlock 20 percent off all mini devices and topical skincare for a limited time.

Read my full review of Omnilux’s Contour device. Click Here >

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Netflix Star Coach’s Alleged Shooter Charged With Murder
LOVED PILLAR
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 11.18.25 6:42AM EST 
Published 11.18.25 6:34AM EST 
Last Chance U star John Beam.
Netflix/YouTube

A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of celebrated football coach and Last Chance U star John Beam. The 27-year-old suspect, Cedric Irving Jr., is being held without bail and could be locked up for 50 years to life due to enhanced charges present in the case, Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said. The Associated Press reported Beam was adored in his community and worked with scores of young football players. Beam, 66, was shot in the head while on campus at Laney College in Oakland, California, the case alleges. Netflix’s lauded docuseries followed the Laney Eagles as Beam’s team navigated the 2020 season. He had since moved on from coaching, taking on the role of athletic director. Jones Dickson said, “He really is the best of Oakland—was the best of Oakland... His spirit is still here.” Irving Jr. was scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 18. He has not offered any comment, AP reports.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Reveals ‘Very Odd’ Kiss for New Movie
A FAMILY AFFAIR
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.18.25 5:14AM EST 
Kit Harington attends "The Family Plan 2" World Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair.
Neil Mockford/WireImage

Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Kit Harington have revealed their horror at having to kiss for a new movie, after playing siblings for eight seasons. Harington, 38, will play Jago and Turner Anna in The Dreadful, having previously played adopted brother and sister Jon Snow and Sansa Stark from 2011 to 2019. In the new work, however, their characters kiss on screen. Both have since spoken of their dismay. “She was [the] one that sent that movie to me and somehow didn’t see what I saw in it,” Harington told E! News. “I was like, ‘These guys, these are lovers, right?’ I felt very odd about that. But it was a good chance to be with her again and work together.” He added, “It was slightly embarrassing, having to get on an apple box to kiss her because she’s about a foot taller than me. But other than that, my dignity was pretty intact.” Turner, too, was distressed by the kiss, claiming it made them both dry heave. “Then we get on set, it’s the first kissing scene, and we are both retching,” Turner, 27, told Late Night with Seth Meyers. “Like, really, it is vile. It was the worst. Another really bad moment in my career.”

Read it at E! News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Elevate Your Fall Training With Skechers’ New Hands Free Slip-on
RUN ON
Scouted Staff
Published 11.12.25 7:30PM EST 
White and green Skechers AERO sneaker with a carbon-infused sole, designed for lightweight performance and comfort, displayed on a dark gradient background.”
Skechers

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The cooler weather and beautiful foliage make fall an ideal time to exercise outside—it’s neither too hot nor too cold. Whether you’re chasing a new PR mile time or enjoying crisp autumn walks to get your steps in, investing in the proper footwear is essential for preventing injury and ensuring peak performance. Skechers’ new AERO running shoes strike the right balance between comfort, style, and convenience. The AERO running shoes are made with lightweight, friction-reducing materials to keep every step effortless. A premium, high-performance heel counter featuring Heel Pillow technology ensures that every step is supported. The breathable mesh upper keeps your feet cool whether you’re hitting mile ten or grabbing coffee with a friend.

Skechers Aero Slip-in Running Shoes
See At Skechers

However, the real highlight of the AERO running shoes is that they’re hands-free slip-ons. This means you don’t have to waste time tying your shoes or worrying about your laces coming undone mid-run. With three styles to choose from—the Burst, Spark, and Tempo—you’re sure to find a pair that matches your vibe.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Trump, 79, Trolls Oscar-Winning Hollywood Superstar Over Height
SHORT ORDER
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 11.17.25 11:57PM EST 
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks at the McDonald’s Impact Summit at the Westin DC Downtown on November 17, 2025 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks at the McDonald’s Impact Summit at the Westin DC Downtown on November 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has given Hollywood icon Tom Cruise a backhanded compliment. Trump, 79, made a rambling speech at a McDonald’s Impact Summit in Washington on Monday, where he pleaded for the fast food chain to add more tartar sauce to his favorite menu item, the Filet-O-Fish. The president also mentioned inviting the pilots who flew the “gorgeous B-2 bombers” that attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities in June to the Oval Office. “And we met ‘em, all handsome,” Trump said. “They looked like Tom Cruise. They really did. I don’t want to be a wise guy and say ‘But taller.’ I’m not gonna say that. No. They’re perfect specimens. I mean, these guys are like from a movie. I could take every one of them and put them in a movie.” Cruise’s height is listed as 5′ 7″. The White House has stated that Trump is 6′ 3″, however there was a noticeable height difference between the president when he stood next to Prince William, who is also 6-foot-3, during a U.K. visit in September. It is not the first time Trump has referenced the 63-year-old movie star’s appearance when praising the U.S. military. In 2019, during a rally in Michigan, Trump was discussing the F-35 Joint Strike Fighters. “We have the F-35s—it’s stealth—and I was at one of the areas where they’re displaying it and I went up to the pilots and, honestly, they’re better-looking than Tom Cruise,” Trump said. Cruise reportedly turned down an invitation to be part of the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees next month due to “scheduling conflicts.”

Bob Costas, Tom Cruise and Donald Trump at the Friars Club roast of Matt Lauer at the New York Hilton on October 24, 2008 in New York City.
Bob Costas, Tom Cruise and Donald Trump at the Friars Club roast of Matt Lauer at the New York Hilton on October 24, 2008 in New York City. Bobby Bank/WireImage

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Oscar-Nominated Actress Diane Ladd’s Cause of Death Revealed
STAR'S FINAL BATTLE
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.18.25 3:11AM EST 
Published 11.17.25 6:26PM EST 
Diane Ladd attends SiriusXM Studios on April 24, 2023 in New York City.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Oscar nominee Diane Ladd’s cause of death has been revealed two weeks after her death at the age of 89. Ladd’s daughter, fellow actress Laura Dern, shared that she died in her Ojai, California, home on Monday, Nov. 3. “My profound gift of a mother… passed with me beside her this morning,” she said in a statement. People obtained the mother of two’s death certificate, which revealed the actress’s cause of death was acute chronic hypoxic respiratory failure. Hypoxic respiratory failure occurs when there is an insufficient amount of oxygen in the blood, often caused by a lung condition. The document confirmed that Ladd had been dealing with interstitial lung disease for years before her death. The report found that esophageal dysmotility was another contributing condition. The released certificate listed that Ladd was cremated on Nov. 10. “She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist, and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created,” Dern said.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Why ‘Wicked’ Stars Won’t Do Interviews on NYC Red Carpet
NO QUESTIONS
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.17.25 5:39PM EST 
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend as Universal Pictures presents special New York City WICKED.
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Universal Pictu

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are skipping interviews at the New York City premiere of Wicked: For Good. The movie is the second installment of Wicked, coming just one year after the franchise’s first movie was released. The first film was extremely successful, earning more than $746 million worldwide in ticket sales and 10 Oscar nominations. Just hours before the opening of the red carpet at Lincoln Center, Universal reps told the media that “Cynthia is not feeling well and has lost her voice, therefore she and Ariana will not be doing interviews this evening.” The stars are still expected to pose on the red carpet. Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on Nov. 21. The Wicked stars have recently been in headlines; after Erivo, 38, protected Grande, 32, from a fan who leaped barricades and grabbed Grande at the movie’s Singapore premiere on Thursday. On Saturday, Erivo told Variety “We have come through some s---…even this last week, let’s be honest.”

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Live Longer, Feel Better, and Look Your Best With The Looker, a New Home For Beauty and Wellness
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
The Daily Beast
Published 11.17.25 2:30PM EST 
Logo for The Looker, The Daily Beast's New Health and Wellness Destination, With Green Tiles In The Background
The Daily Beast/Mo Mirza

It’s never too late to make a change. Everyone gets older—but what separates the aspirational from the aspiring is the decision to adapt. That’s why we’re introducing The Looker, a new beauty and wellness home built for those with the means and the maturity to experiment.

At The Looker, you’ll find the same skeptical eye and rigorous reporting you expect from the Daily Beast—minus the politics. (Hey, everyone needs a break sometimes.) Whether you’re in search of a new head of hair or the truth about those trendy platelet-rich plasma treatments, we’re here to guide you without judgment.

Live longer. Feel better. Look your best. Explore The Looker now.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Kick Off Black Friday Early With Up to $500 Off Hairmax’s Clinically Proven Laser Hair Growth Devices
RED HOT DEALS
Scouted Staff
Published 11.13.25 4:48PM EST 
Hairmax LaserBand worn by man
Hairmax

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether caused by stress, alopecia, or genetics, hair thinning is a common issue affecting both men and women. While there are numerous treatments to help hair grow and prevent loss, red light therapy and laser treatments are a great, doctor-recommended solution that most people can safely use at home. Hairmax is the leading pioneer of at-home laser hair regrowth technology. The brand’s innovative devices stimulate growth by increasing oxygen delivery to your hair and energizing weakened or dormant follicles. Unfortunately, they’re an investment, but right now you can save up to $500 on select items and check out even more deals across the site during its early Black Friday sale.

Hairmax LaserBand
Up to 20% oFF
Shop At Hairmax$850

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Hairmax LaserBand is currently 20 percent off. It has soft-touch hair-parting teeth and 82 medical-grade lasers (equivalent to 246 total lasers).

PowerFlex Laser Cap 272
$500 off
Shop At Hairmax$1700

Free Returns | Free Shipping

You can also get $500 off the PowerFlex Laser Cap 272. It’s designed with 272 medical-grade lasers and offers optimum focused laser delivery and full scalp coverage.

Hairmax LaserComb
Up to 20% off
Shop At Hairmax$250

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Score 20 percent off the Hairmax LaserComb. It’s engineered with 12 medical-grade lasers that deliver therapeutic laser light directly to your hair follicles.

Enjoy Black Friday early this year and start your hair regrowth journey with Hairmax. You’ll be seeing results before ringing in the new year.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Kelsey Grammer’s Daughter Unveils Details About Complex Relationship With Dad
COMPLICATED CHILDHOOD
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.17.25 4:56PM EST 
Kelsey Grammer and Greer Grammer.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Kelsey Grammer’s daughter, actress Greer Grammer, 33, has revealed details about her relationship with her father while responding to nepo baby claims. “I never know how to talk about it except to just like trauma dump, but the biggest misconception about me is that I didn’t know my dad until I was 16,” she said on the Pretty Basic podcast. “I’m technically a nepo baby, people have misconceptions about me when they hear my last name,” the Awkward actress said, explaining that people have a certain image of her life growing up that’s incorrect, as she was mainly raised solo by her mom, Barrie Buckner. “My dad left when I was 4, and then I didn’t meet him again until I was 16,” she said, noting that she technically bumped into him once at a Blockbuster when she was 11, but “ran away” from him. They ended up reconnecting when she was 16 and they bumped into each other again at a Christmas tree lot. “And then he gave me his phone number and we went to lunch the next week and that’s kind of what started our relationship,” she added. After reuniting, Greer Grammer ended up appearing on the reboot of her dad’s hit show Frasier. Representatives for Kelsey Grammer did not immediately respond to the Beast’s request for comment.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Selena Quintanilla Autopsy Revealed 30 Years After Her Murder
AWAITING THE TRUTH
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.17.25 4:56PM EST 
Singer Selena (Quintanilla) receives Grammy Award at The 36th Annual Grammy Awards on March 1, 1994.
L. Busacca/Getty Images

Selena Quintanilla‑Pérez’s autopsy report has been revealed, 30 years after she was murdered by a crazed fan. The Mexican artist was killed at the age of 23 in a Texas motel by Yolanda Saldívar in March 1995. Saldívar, former president of her fan club and manager of her clothing boutiques, was found to have embezzled $60,000 from the singer’s businesses. Fans and employees alerted the artist’s family that money given to the fan club and boutique kept going missing. After an investigation, Saldívar was fired. The artist agreed to meet Saldívar at the Texas motel to collect financial records. After an argument that occurred between the two, Saldívar shot the artist in the back as she was leaving. The crazed fan is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder. The newly released 1995 autopsy, which features in Netflix’s newly released documentary, Selena y Los Dinos, reports the artist suffered “massive bleeding” from a gunshot that entered through the singer’s back and went through her ribs and her lungs. This injured her subclavian artery, ultimately causing her death. “The Queen of Tejano music” rose to stardom through her groundbreaking music and iconic fashion.

Read it at Us Weekly

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now