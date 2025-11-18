Eminem Sues Beachwear Brand ‘Swim Shady’

Emmy Nominee, 58, Hospitalized Following Health Scare
MYSTERY AILMENT
Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber was hospitalized in New York after suffering a massive and unexplained headache. The Emmy nominee, 58, contacted his doctor on Sunday and was told to go to hospital, according to TMZ. The actor was kept overnight and underwent several tests, although doctors are still unclear what occurred. “Out of an abundance of caution, Liev went into the hospital for testing and as of this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to work,” his representatives told TMZ on Monday. Schreiber revealed in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with a rare condition called transient global amnesia (TGA), which was brought on by a migraine he suffered while performing on Broadway that year. “The worst nightmare that an actor could possibly ever experience,” he said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I was in my dressing room and I had a terrible headache.” The actor said he was walking down stairs and thought: “This is not normal, I don’t feel OK.” He then was unable to remember his co-star’s name when he saw her backstage and completely forgot his lines when he went on stage. An MRI showed he had not had a stroke, and his brain was fine. TGA usually resolves within 24 hours. The Daily Beast has contacted Schreiber’s reps for comment.