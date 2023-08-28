Eminem Tells Vivek Ramaswamy to Stop Rapping His Music During Campaign
JUST LET IT SLIP
One person wasn’t a fan of Vivek Ramaswamy’s cringey rendition of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair—the Real Slim Shady himself. Music license company BMI informed Ramaswamy’s campaign in an Aug. 23 letter that Marshall Mathers objects to their repeated use of his music along the campaign trail. The letter, reported Monday by the Daily Mail, says that BMI will “consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto.” In a statement to the Mail, a representative for the Republican presidential hopeful said, “Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people’s chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady.”