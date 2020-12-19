Eminem Uses Surprise Album to Tell Rihanna He Was ‘Wrong’ for Siding With Chris Brown
‘APOLOGIES, RIHANNA’
Fifteen-time Grammy winner Eminem released a surprise album Friday where he addressed everything from inappropriate comments he’d made toward fellow musician Rihanna to the coronavirus pandemic. The album Music to Get Murdered By - Side B is the second album Eminem dropped this year and a follow-up to January’s Music to Get Murdered By. In Side B he apologizes for a lyric he wrote that was leaked last year in which he sided with Chris Brown after Brown assaulted Rihanna. “And wholeheartedly, [I give] apologies, Rihanna / For that song that leaked / I'm sorry, Ri / It wasn't meant to cause you grief / Regardless, it was wrong of me,” Eminem raps in his new album. Rihanna and Eminem worked together on numerous occasions, including on their hit song “Love the Way You Lie.”
In another song called “Black Magic” Eminem talks about Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback who was one of the first NFL athletes to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality against Black people. He also mentions Laquan McDonald, Breonna Taylor and other Black people who were killed at the hands of police in recent years. Eminem makes references to the pandemic throughout, at one point rapping, “This pandemic got us in a recession, we need to reopen America/ black people dying, they want equal rights, white people want to get haircuts.” The album comes on the heels of a holiday season SNL skit Eminem appeared on parodying his song “Stan.”