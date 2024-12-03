Eminem’s Mom Dead at 69 After Health Battle

Eminem’s mother Debbie Nelson has died at age 69 after a battle with lung cancer.

Nelson, who was battling an advanced stage of the disease, died Monday night in St. Louis, Missouri, a rep for the rapper told TMZ.

The 51-year-old rapper had a famously dysfunctional relationship with his mother, but it was unclear whether they were still estranged at the time of her death.

Nelson gave birth to Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, when she was 18.

His difficult childhood was highlighted in hit songs like Cleanin’ Out My Closet and My Name Is. In 1999, his mother sued for defamation over his claims of her drug use on his debut The Slim Shady album.

She reportedly received a $25,000 settlement and went on to write a tell-all 2008 memoir titled My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem.

Eminem's mother has died. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The public feud took its toll on the rapper, who later expressed his regrets in the 2013 song Headlights.

“I went in headfirst, never thinking about who what I said hurt, my mom probably got it the worst,” he rapped, adding later: “And I’m mad I didn’t get the chance to thank you for being my mom and my dad, so mom, please accept this as a tribute I wrote on this jet.”

He named his Detroit restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti, a nod both to Nelson and to the opening lines of his 2002 hit Lose Yourself.

Nelson also paid tribute to her son in a video message shared on social media after his 2022 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, saying: “I love you very much. I knew you’d get there. It’s been a long ride. I’m very, very proud of you.”

InTouch magazine reported in September that Nelson was battling lung cancer but suggested that while Eminem supported her financially, they were not in close contact.

“He’s good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don’t really talk. It would be good for both of them [to communicate]. This could give them the chance to reconcile,” the report said.

Nelson told the Village Voice in a 2008 interview: “I’m not ever gonna give up on my kids. I won’t give up on anybody. There’s hope for everybody. It’s a matter of just basically swallowing your pride. It’s like a cashed check. It’s over, it’s done. You need to move on.”

Eminem remains close to daughter Hailie and revealed in October that she is expecting a baby and he will be a grandfather.