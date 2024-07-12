Eminem’s New Album Is Littered With Brutal Diddy Disses

Eminem’s new album The Death of Slim Shady has a lot to say about Diddy.

Across several different tracks, Eminem disses Sean “Diddy” Combs, lyrically calling him a “R-A-P-E-R,” quipping about the released footage of his abuse of ex-girlfriend Cassie, and referencing points made in several of the lawsuits against him. Some of the other celebs Eminem criticizes on the album include Kanye West, Lizzo, and Caitlyn Jenner.

Before and after the distressing video circulated showing the ex-mogul hitting and kicking Cassie, Combs has been hit with several lawsuits that allege he engaged in rape, assault, forcible drugging, and even a sex trafficking operation, among other things.

Eminem, who discovered and signed 50 Cent back in 2002, joined in on 50’s regular taunting of Diddy on the album, his first in four years. “I’m like a R-A-P-E-R / Got so many S-As, S-As / Wait, he didn’t just spell the word, “Rapper” and leave out a P, did he? (Yep),” he rapped in the song “Fuel,” speaking the “did he” phrase suspiciously like “Diddy.”

He also references the horrifying hotel video, in which Cassie can be seen running from their hotel room to escape Diddy’s wrath. On track “Antichrist,” he raps, “She prolly ran out the room with his fuckin’ dildo / He tried to field goal punt her, she said to chill / Now put it back in my ass and get the steel toe.” Since the assault allegations against him emerged, taunts about Diddy supposedly being in the closet have been common in certain pockets of the web—but Eminem didn’t even stop there.

In other lyrics on the album, the rapper claims Diddy put a hit out on Keefe D, a jailed suspect in rapper Tupac Shakur’s murder. “R.I.P., rest in peace, Biggie / And Pac, both of y’all should be living / But I ain’t tryna beef with him / ‘Cause he might put a hit on me like Keefe D did / And that’s the only way you’re gonna be killing me,” he also raps on “Fuel.”

It’s not the first time Eminem has suggested that Diddy had some connection to Shakur’s death. In 2018, he accused Diddy of commissioning the hit on Tupac’s life in his “Kill Shot” diss track. As he taunted Machine Gun Kelly, he rapped, “Kells, the day you put out a hit's the day Diddy admits / That he put the hit out that got Pac killed.”

Interestingly though, in that song he included a lyric at the end in which he said “And I’m just playin’, Diddy, you know I love you.” Times have changed, apparently, as he connects Diddy to the murder once again—this time, without the disclaimer.

The following year, he dissed Revolt, the media and activism company Diddy founded, though he later apologized for calling out the company amid their activist work on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement and said that he never meant for the song to be released.

Elsewhere on the new album, Eminem also makes reference to Cassie’s allegation that Combs blew up rapper Kid Cudi’s car out of jealousy, as he and Cassie had dated. “The fucking bomb with the Puffy on / I’m blowing up for Kid Cudi’s car / In front of his house where all his buddies are.”

Whether the rapper’s many digs at Diddy are a ploy for attention (as some fans had perceived his reference to rapper Megan Thee Stallion being shot in the foot by her ex, in which he raps, “If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me, would I really have a shot at a feat?” on song “Houdini”), or the airing of genuine grievances he’s had over the years but was never able to share without apologizing or joking—is hard to determine.

One thing’s for sure, 50 Cent is likely laughing right along with him.