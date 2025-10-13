Eminem’s Oldest Daughter Is Expecting Her First Baby
SLIM SHADY GRANDBABY
Eminem’s oldest daughter Alaina Marie Scott announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband. The 32-year-old, who tied the knot with her husband Matt Moeller two years ago, shared the news on Instagram on Sunday. “THE BEST OF YOU + ME. For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way,“ she captioned the post. She added that she has ”never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we’ve wanted for so long." Alaina was born to Dawn Scott, the twin sister of Eminem’s ex, Kim Scott. However, Eminem adopted her, telling Rolling Stone in 2004, that he “has full custody of my niece.” He also revealed that Alaina had “been a part of my life ever since she was born” and “she’d live with us wherever we was at.” This will be Eminem’s second grandchild as his other daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, gave birth to a son in March.