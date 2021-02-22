El Chapo’s Wife Arrested in Virginia on Drug Trafficking Charges

The wife of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the Mexican drug cartel leader who was sentenced to life in prison, has been arrested for her alleged role in the international drug trafficking scheme.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, was arrested on Monday at Dulles International Airport in Virginia and faces a slew of charges, including “participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the U.S.,” authorities said.

Prosecutors allege Coronel Aispuro conspired to assist her husband in his July 11, 2015, escape from Altiplano prison. About six months later, after Guzman was re-arrested, Coronel Aispuro allegedly tried to plan another prison escape before her husband’s January 2017 extradition to the U.S.

El Chapo was convicted in 2019 for his role as a leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, and ultimately sentenced to life in prison.