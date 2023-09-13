El Chapo’s Beauty Queen Wife Released After Almost 2 Years in Prison
SWEET LIBERTY
The wife of notorious Mexican kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was released from prison on Wednesday after nearly two years, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed to The Daily Beast. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 34, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to several federal charges in connection with helping Guzman run his criminal drug empire. The former teenage beauty queen, who married Guzman when she was 18, also admitted to helping her husband with his infamous 2015 escape from a Mexican prison. (Guzman is currently serving a life sentence in Colorado.) On Wednesday, Coronel was released from a California halfway house that she was transferred to from a Texas federal prison where she served 18 months. A lawyer for Coronel declined to comment to The Daily Beast, saying she and her client were not “taking interviews at this time.”