Emma Roberts Accused of Making Anti-Trans Comment by Co-Star Angelica Ross
‘MIND GAMES’
Angelica Ross is not done speaking out. Following her viral allegations about American Horror Story boss, Ryan Murphy, the actress now appears to have alleged that Emma Roberts made an anti-trans comment toward her on the set of American Horror Story: 1984. In screen-captured videos from an apparent Instagram Live session that have circulated on social media, Ross does not mention Roberts by her full name—only “Miss E.R.” In the videos, Ross alleges Roberts played “mind games” with colleagues, and that during her first time on set, she witnessed Roberts making a director cry. Ross also said that at one point, when a colleague addressed her and Roberts by saying, “Okay, ladies,” Roberts responded by looking at her and saying, “Don’t you mean ‘lady’?” In a subsequent tweet, Ross accused “Emma” of dropping her voice “several octaves” to imitate her on set, adding, “of course I was self conscious about my voice on set after that.” (Ross and her manager did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request to confirm the videos’ authenticity; Roberts’ representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)