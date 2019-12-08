Stars, they date people just like us.

This week, news of Emma Stone’s engagement broke when her now-fiancé Dave McCary shared an Instagram selfie highlighting the sizable sparkler on Stone’s ring finger. In the simple photo, modestly captioned with a single pink heart emoji, the happy couple grins as Stone flashes her hand for the camera. The engagement solidifies the La La Land star’s status as the latest in a long line of uber-famous, A-list women who have settled down with non-celeb partners. McCary, a writer and segment director for Saturday Night Live, wooed Stone when she hosted the late-night sketch show in 2016, and they began dating in 2017, per People. A quick Google search confirms why my immediate reaction to the engagement news was, “Dave who?” Stone and the SNL staffer have largely kept their relationship under wraps.

In fact, with the exception of the sweet engagement selfie, there is no social media evidence of the relationship at all (a rarity in today’s day and age), and Stone has yet to comment on the betrothal. McCary’s public Instagram page is essentially a tribute to hilarious SNL cast member Kyle Mooney, his childhood BFF and University of Southern California classmate. Almost every other picture or video on his grid is of the bespectacled Mooney, alone, and often several of them appear in a row. One photo of Mooney posing majestically on a boat includes the sincere sentiment, “so proud of my best bud” in the caption. If things don’t work out between him and Stone—knock on wood—he will always be able to count on his heavily-documented bromance to stave off the loneliness.

Aside from his job and creative obsession with Mooney, there is not much information available about McCary. However, the privacy aspect was likely a draw for Stone, a high-profile, Academy Award-winning actress whose prior relationship with Andrew Garfield (The Social Network, The Amazing Spider-Man) was such consistent tabloid fodder that on multiple occasions, the couple walked around New York City covering their faces with signs bearing messages for the paparazzi. As for McCary, the 34-year-old is in good company with all of the other men who have spawned countless “Who is [insert name of celebrity’s boyfriend/spouse/fiancé]?” headlines for their romantic connections to some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Below, we break down some other notable examples.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Lawrence, Emma Stone’s fellow Oscar-winning pal, and Maroney tied the knot in October at a stunning Newport, Rhode Island, manor following an eight-month engagement. The director of the Gladstone Gallery, Maroney is a well-respected figure in the New York City art scene. Stone, of course, was present for the nuptials, along with Kris Jenner and the Olsen twins.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

In May, Schumer and Fischer welcomed their first son, Gene Fischer, on the same day that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal baby was born. Fischer is a Martha’s Vineyard-based chef. The boundary-pushing comedian recently opened up about their marriage in her Netflix comedy special, revealing that her partner was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. “Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was,” she said, “because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he’s on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him.”

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

The Les Misérables actress wed jewelry designer Adam Shulman in 2012 and the pair had their first child in 2016. Shulman also has under his belt a few minor acting credits. The creative couple has teamed up in the past to produce the 2015 romance film, Song One. Judging by Hathaway’s Instagram posts from the past few months featuring a sizable baby bump, they are expecting baby #2 any day now.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days rom-com queen and Fujikawa are not married, but they have been dating for at least two years and have an adorable 1-year-old daughter. They had known each other for over a decade before striking up a relationship. Fujikawa is the stepbrother of Hudson’s good friends, TV personalities Sara and Erin Foster.

Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman

The Charlie’s Angels director and her husband have been together for an impressive 27 years. Banks met Handelman, a sportswriter, in college at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania, and they have been married since 2003. In 2015, she jokingly told Allure, “I didn’t meet my husband and think, ‘I’ve met the man I’m going to marry.’ I was like, ‘He’s cute. I’ll fuck him because I’m 18 and in college.’” Romance isn’t dead, folks.