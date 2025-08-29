Emma Stone Believes in Aliens: ‘I’m Not a Narcissist’
Actor Emma Stone believes in aliens, saying during a press conference at the Venice film festival that she agrees it would be “pretty narcissistic” to think differently. Stone was attending the glitzy event ahead of her new film, Bugonia, in which she plays a CEO kidnapped by conspiracy theorists who are convinced she herself is extraterrestrial. Speaking at the festival’s 82nd iteration, held at Venice Lido, she affirmed she aligned with the thinking of astronomer Carl Sagan. She was asked if she believed that humanity and Earth were being looked down upon by an omnipotent being. The Poor Things star said, “I don’t know about looking down on us, but one of my favorite people who has ever lived is Carl Sagan, and I fell madly in love with his philosophy and science and how brilliant he is.” Per The Guardian, she added, “He very deeply believed [that] the idea that we’re alone in this vast expansive universe—not that we’re being watched—is a pretty narcissistic thing. So, yes, I’m coming out and saying it, I believe in aliens.” Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is due to premiere publicly in November.