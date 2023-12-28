Emma Stone: Oscars ‘La La Land’ Flub Was ‘Classic Me’

Emma Stone, the multifaceted star of Greek auteur Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, is back on the talk show circuit in anticipation of next year’s Academy Awards; Stone will almost certainly receive a Best Actress nomination for her portrayal of Bella Baxter, a reanimated corpse who embarks on a deeply European sexual awakening.

Stone, of course, already has a Best Actress Oscar under her belt for La La Land, Damien Chazelle’s 2016 musical. La La Land also has the dubious distinction of being mistakenly announced as the Best Picture winner at the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony. In a now-iconic flub, star Warren Beatty mistakenly said the award had gone to Stone’s project rather than the actual winner, Moonlight, because someone handed him a card with her name and film on it instead of the correct one.

BBC’s The Graham Norton Show host Graham Norton eagerly brings up this fiasco on his upcoming New Year’s Eve episode with Stone and her Poor Things co-star Mark Ruffalo, a preview for which just hit YouTube.

Norton asks Stone if the Best Picture mixup ruined her night. “No, of course not,” she answers.

“The part that was personally kind of sad for me was, my mom was not at the ceremony—she was watching it on TV, I was there with my brother—and she said that when everybody reacted in the audience, she thought something horrible had happened in the theater, so she started panicking,” Stone said. “I felt so terrible that she was scared, and then obviously, you know, we found out what happened.”

However, Stone added, what happened “was classic me. Classic. Every time something exciting happens, I either break a bone or my name’s in a frickin’ envelope for no reason and it says the movie underneath and they’re like, ‘I guess it means that one;’ it’s crazy.”

Stone has notoriously broken many bones: on a recent Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance with Nathan Fielder to promote their show The Curse, the actress shared that she was so excited to work after the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike, she leapt out of the shower and broke her toe.