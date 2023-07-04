Mass. Woman Missing for a Week Found Alive, Trapped in Mud

CHEAT SHEET
A Massachusetts woman who disappeared a week ago was found alive on Monday after two hikers heard her screaming in a swampy area of Borderland State Park and officers found her stuck in the muck—where she may have been trapped for three days. Emma Tetewsky, 31, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive, Stoughton Police said. Tetewsky had last been seen June 26 near her home, and several ground searches were conducted with no sign of her. “I’d like to commend our Easton officers, who blindly jumped into the water and followed the woman’s calls for help,” said Easton Police Chief Keither Boone. “Their immediate action resulted in saving Emma Tetewsky.