Emma Watson Breaks Down Over ‘Bone-Breakingly Painful’ Hollywood Struggles

Emma Watson has opened up about the difficulties she’s experienced forming relationships in Hollywood. “You always get asked when you’re promoting these big films, like, ‘so do you guys hang out on set?’” Watson noted in an interview on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast. “And everyone sort of like nods enthusiastically. But the truth is, no one has seen each other outside of work,” she said. “It’s so unusual to make a set of films for 12 years, and we were a community,” the 35-year-old continued of filming the “Harry Potter” movie franchise as a child, saying that she “took that as an expectation” on her other projects, and “came to work looking for friendship.” This proved “bone-breakingly painful,” she said, explaining that she subsequently found these feelings weren’t often replicated by her peers. “I’m just not thick-skinned, and maybe I just wasn’t built for those kinds of highly competitive environments,” the actress said tearfully. “It broke me,” she added. Watson’s last Hollywood project was Little Women in 2019; after filming, she attended only the film’s New York premiere and skipped its broader press tour. Earlier this month, she described the promotional aspect of “selling things” as “soul-destroying.”