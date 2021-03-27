CHEAT SHEET
Emma Watson Stormed Off Set of Seth Rogen’s ‘This Is the End’
Emma Watson did in fact storm off set during production of the 2013 comedy This Is the End. Seth Rogen, writer and director of the film, confirmed the swirling rumor in an interview with British GQ published Friday. An extra in the film had written a Tumblr post detailing how Watson walked out of filming in a huff during a party scene where Danny McBride, who played a cannibal, walked a thong-clad Channing Tatum on a leather leash. Watson played a version of herself in the film. Rogen said there were “no hard feelings” between the two of them. “She came back the next day to say goodbye,” he said.