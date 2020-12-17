Want more? Support us for unlimited access.   
    French President Emmanuel Macron Has COVID-19 and Is Showing Symptoms, Office Confirms

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

    French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office has confirmed. In a Thursday morning statement, the Elysee Palace said the president, 42, is showing early symptoms of the disease but said he will continue to work, in isolation, for seven days. The statement didn’t explain what kind of symptoms Macron was experiencing or say whether he’s receiving treatment. Macron adds to a growing list of world leaders who have come down with COVID-19, including President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

