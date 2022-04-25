Macron Receives ‘Sincere’ Congratulations From Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin has adhered to at least one international norm—by congratulating Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as president of France. Macron beat the nationalist Marine Le Pen, whose election would likely have weakened the trans-Atlantic alliance. Le Pen, whose party borrowed millions of euros from a Russian bank, appeared to be ready to strike a deal with Russia over Ukraine, arguing that rapprochement was needed with Putin. However Macron has been notable among Western leaders for his readiness to engage with Putin, famously meeting him at an overly long table that became the subject of social-media memes in the run-up to the war. Since the invasion began, they have spoken by phone nine times, according to the Kremlin, The New York Times reported. Putin’s message read: “I sincerely wish you success in your state activities, as well as good health and well-being.”