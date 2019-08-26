Macron Slams Brazil’s Bolsonaro for ‘Incredibly Disrespectful’ Comments About His Wife

CHEAT SHEET
French President Emmanuel Macron fired back at Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s comments about his wife, calling them “incredibly disrespectful” and “sad.” On Saturday, a supporter of the right-wing Brazilian president posted a photo of the two leaders’ wives and suggested that Macron was jealous of Bolsonaro’s spouse. Bolsonaro responded with laughter and wrote: “Do not embarrass the guy,” according to The Washington Post. Macron addressed the comments at a news conference at the G7 summit on Monday morning, saying, “For him to have made incredibly disrespectful comments about my spouse—what can I say to you?” Macron added, “It is sad. It is sad. But it is sad first of all for him and the Brazilian people.”