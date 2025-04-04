Macron’s Staff Can ‘Smell the President’ Before He Enters a Room

Cheat Sheet
WATCH: Suspect Tackled in Court for Lunging At Her Own Attorney
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 04.04.25 11:16AM EDT 

A woman serving life in prison for murdering her ex-boyfriend and dismembering his body with a bread knife was tackled in court Friday after she tried to attack her own defense attorney. The dramatic scene played out in Fon du Lac, Wisconsin, where 27-year-old Taylor Schabusiness was back in court for a preliminary hearing after she allegedly attacked a prison guard this year. A horde of deputies sprung into action and tackled the woman—who screamed something undecipherable as she lunged to her right—before she could make contact with her attorney, who was sitting at the same table as her. The counselor hardly flinched while the cops reacted in a matter of seconds. After she was subdued, her attorney glanced at prosecutors, threw his hand up, and shrugged his shoulders. Schabusiness was convicted in 2023 for murdering 24-year-old Shad Thyrion in a meth-fueled sexual encounter the year prior. Schabusiness filed an appeal after she was sentenced but dropped it just last month. Her Friday hearing for the alleged prison attack has been moved to Zoom.

Trump Rages as China Strikes Back With Major Trade War Retaliation
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 04.04.25 10:41AM EDT 
Published 04.04.25 10:38AM EDT 
Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One at the White House on March 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump fired off a furious response to the news that China is retaliating to his trade war by slapping 34 percent tariffs on all goods imported from the U.S. “CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED - THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!” the president posted on his Truth Social platform Friday morning. China’s Ministry of Commerce said its tariffs would go into effect on April 10—the day after Trump’s 34 percent tariffs on Chinese imports to the U.S. will take hold. Beijing denounced Trump’s measures as “a typical unilateral bullying move” by the U.S. government and said the move “does not comply with the rules of international trade and seriously damages the legitimate rights and interest of China.” The chaos in global markets continued Friday as Trump’s trade war spiraled, with the S&P 500 plunging 2.5 percent in early trading. The slide comes after the benchmark U.S. index on Thursday saw its worst single-day loss since the COVID pandemic in 2020.

Shop with Scouted

Bioré’s Aqua Rich SPF Is Strikingly Similar to the Cult-Favorite Japanese Version
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.03.25 5:43PM EDT 
Biore Aqua Rich UV Sunscreen vs. Biore Watery Essence SPF
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Biore.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to solid, acne-friendly sunscreen formulas, no one does it better than Asia. Korea and Japan are the leaders in glow-boosting yet non-comedogenic SPF. Still, Bioré’s made-in-Japan Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 has been *the* resounding cult favorite for years thanks to its non-greasy, invisible feel and glowy yet poreless finish. Basically, it’s the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. It’s garnered a similar cult-status to the multitasking French pharmacy gem, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (iykyk). This formula is touted for being suitable for all skin types, but those of us with oily skin are especially smitten with it because it absorbs into the skin and sets almost instantly upon application. While you can still get the Japanese sunscreen-moisturizer-primer on Amazon, the prices are highly inflated since it’s so difficult to find in the States. Naturally, when Bioré debuted its North American version of the viral beauty product, skincare obsessives took note.

The oil-free Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, “inspired by Japanese sunscreen technology, modified to be US compliant,“ has already gone viral on TikTok, so we’re praying the U.S. version will stay in stock. The UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is strikingly similar to the O.G. Japanese formula in terms of ingredients in performance and feel. The main difference is that the American formula contains fragrance—a mild but definitely noticeable citrusy scent. So, if you’re looking for a more accessible alternative to the KAO Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen, you won’t be disappointed (unless you’re sensitive or allergic to fragrances, of course).

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen
See At Amazon$15

Free Shipping

Just like the original, the sheer, lightweight, and under-makeup-friendly sunscreen offers both UVA and UVB protection as well as a solid SPF 50. Plus, it’s also totally white-cast-proof, making it an excellent choice for all skin tones, from fair to deep. The formula is best described as a gel-cream hybrid, delivering a dose of hydration to the skin and a finish that strikes the perfect balance between dewy and matte. More impressively, the affordable sunscreen is powered by the brand’s invisible micro-defense technology, which allows its aqua capsules to release moisture upon application, evenly covering the skin’s surface to help prevent UV rays from reaching the skin.

Its innovative delivery system reduces the need for reapplication throughout the day and allows it to play well with your other skincare and makeup—no pilling or shedding. Whether you’re looking for an accessible dupe to the Japanese formula or just an affordable SPF that won’t clog your pores in warmer weather, Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen will give your current skincare lineup (and your complexion) a major glow-up.

Melania Trump Reschedules White House Tradition Due to Protests
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.04.25 10:10AM EDT 
First lady Melania Trump speaks at the International Women of Courage Award ceremony held at the State Department headquarters in April 2025.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump’s office is rescheduling Saturday’s White House spring garden tours over concerns about nationwide protests. More than 1,100 “Hands Off!” rallies are being held across the country to protest President Donald Trump’s political, economic, health, and social policies. The movement, which also takes aim at Elon Musk’s DOGE and its gutting of the federal government, is expected to be the largest single-day protest since Trump took office in January. The Washington, D.C., event is taking place at the Washington Monument about a mile from the White House. But out of an “abundance of caution,” the first lady’s office announced it is canceling Saturday’s garden tours. The annual event is free and open to the public but requires tickets. Saturday ticket holders should come anytime on Sunday instead, while Sunday ticket holders should come at the regular time listed on their tickets, the White House said.

Macron’s Staff Can ‘Smell the President’ Before He Enters a Room

Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.04.25 10:43AM EDT 
France's President Emmanuel Macron attends the inauguration of the French-Danish Economic Forum at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, France, on April 1, 2025.
France's President Emmanuel Macron attends the inauguration of the French-Danish Economic Forum at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, France, on April 1, 2025. MOHAMMED BADRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A new book reveals that Emmanuel Macron enjoys using enough cologne that people can smell whether he is about to enter a room or if he has been in a building, the Telegraph reported. In journalist Olivier Beaumont’s latest book The Tragedy of the Elysée, he describes how Macron’s “attribute of power” comes from the “industrious amounts” of Dior Eau Sauvage he applies “at all hours of the day.” Allegedly, Macron has the 100ml bottles of the eau de parfum that retail at £104 “always to hand, particularly in one of the drawers of his desk.” According to the book, “Less-accustomed visitors may find themselves overcome by the floral and musky scent, as refined as it is powerful. It is a sign of one thing: that the president is in the building.” The book, about life at the Elysée Palace, also details: “Just as Louis XIV made his perfumes an attribute of power when he paraded through the galleries of Versailles, Emmanuel Macron uses his as an element of his authority at the Elysée.” Citing one of his former aides, the book states that “when Emmanuel Macron enters the room, you can feel it,” as though his scent is sort of like “marking his territory.” Apparently, staff members even joke that “It smells like the president.”

Shop with Scouted

Discover the Apparel Collection Turning Heads On and Off the Golf Course
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 03.10.25 6:18PM EDT 
Man wearing Live Forever Golf attire walking on a golf course
Live Forever Golf

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Golf fans already have plenty to be excited about this week, as the world’s top golfers gather at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, to compete in The Players Championship 2025. Now, there’s even more reason to celebrate: Live Forever Golf just unveiled its Spring ‘25 apparel collection, filled with must-haves for fans and players alike.

Since first teeing off in 2020, Live Forever Golf has emerged as a standout in golf apparel. With a balance of player-first ethos and off-the-course versatility, the brand has been embraced by professional golfers, amateur players, and armchair enthusiasts. The brand’s standout Spring ‘25 collection features pieces designed to be worn anywhere: the course, the gym, the office, or even at home. Whether you’re shopping for cozy outerwear, fresh polos and shorts for the spring, or performance gear to elevate your game, Live Forever Golf will give you a winning look.

In addition to keeping you cozy during your early morning tee time, this versatile hoodie can easily fit into your daily wardrobe, so no one knows you started your day at the course.

Soft Landing Natural Performance Hoodie
Available in 4 colors.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$110

As the weather warms up, it’s the perfect time to grab this durable pair of shorts that balances practical performance with undeniable comfort.

Hudson Performance Short
Available in 6 colors.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$68

Every golfer needs a go-to polo! Live Forever Golf’s signature option is buttery soft, stretchable, and odor-resistant—a perfect complement to playing or lounging.

The Full Send Ringer Performance Golf Polo
Available in 7 patterns.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$95

WATCH: Bill Murray Goes Viral for Lashing Out at Pushy Fan
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.04.25 9:48AM EDT 
TikTok
TikTok TikTok

Actor Bill Murray berated a pushy fan for walking into him inside a New York City movie theater. In a now viral clip on TikTok, the 74-year-old is seen confronting an unidentified fan by pointing his finger in their face at the Lincoln Square AMC on March 27. “You attack me like that again, I’ll step on your foot,” Murray says pointedly moments after the fan walking behind the Groundhog Day actor collides into him. Security was quick to intervene and escort the visibly irked Murray away while he accused the fan of “physical assault.” “Don’t do it again,” the actor spat repeatedly as he waved his finger at the instantly apologetic fan. The Ghostbusters actor was at the movie theater for a special Q&A presentation for his latest film with Naomi Watts, The Friend. The confrontation sparked social media conversations, as fans rushed to the comments section to pick sides—many concluding that Murray may have overreacted.“You got your foot nudged in a crowd and called it assault? Be serious,” a person wrote. However, some praised the actor for standing his ground. “Bill Murray isn’t perfect, but everyone that I have known that has met him has had nothing but awesome things to say. Also, Bill is from the south side of Chicago…. So he ain’t no punk,” a fan noted.

DOGE Cuts Shutter 50 Measles Clinics Amid Texas Outbreak
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.04.25 11:12AM EDT 
A health worker prepares a dose of the measles vaccine at a health center in Lubbock, Texas, on February 27, 2025. Dozens of children are being rushed to a health center in the US state of Texas to get the measles vaccine, after the recent death in the area of a child who was not immunized against the highly contagious virus. The death came as immunization rates have declined nationwide, with the latest cases in the west Texas town of Lubbock concentrated in a Mennonite religious community that has historically shown vaccine hesitancy. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Clinics that work to combat measles are feeling the squeeze of funding cuts from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. On Monday, the Trump Administration directed federal agencies to pause the disbursement of $11.4 billion in loans and grants, according to The Hill. In Texas, where the recent outbreak has hit hardest, 50 vaccination clinics have been closed as a result, and more than 20 public health workers have been laid off. The Texas Department of State Health Services has identified 422 cases since late January; 42 patients have been hospitalized and one school-aged child has died. Nationally, three separate outbreaks have affected 483 people in 2025. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), run by vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., oversees health initiatives. He suggested Thursday that some of the agency’s fired employees would be asked to return. “Some programs that were cut, they’re being reinstated,” Kennedy told reporters. “Personnel that should not have been cut were cut. We’re reinstating them.” It comes after he announced plans last month to slash up to 10,000 employees.

‘Hormonal’ Hawk Attacks Bald Men in Weeks-Long Reign of Terror
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 04.04.25 10:02AM EDT 
Published 04.04.25 10:01AM EDT 
A Harris Hawk named Jesse flies at a falconry demonstration during International Vulture Awareness Day, outside Zurrieq, on the southern coast of Malta, September 5, 2009. Members of the Fridericus Rex Malta Falconers, which is affiliated to the International Association for Falconry and the Conservation of Birds of Prey, took part in the event to raise awareness on the need to protect vultures around the world. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi (MALTA ANIMALS ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY) MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA
Darrin Zammit Lupi/REUTERS

A hawk with a propensity to dive-bomb and attack bald heads has finally been captured after terrorizing a British village for weeks. The bird of prey drew blood from several of its 50 or so victims in Flamstead, Hertfordshire, after escaping captivity, the BBC reported. Falconer Alan Greenhalgh blamed the male bird’s behavior on its hormones. “If he wanted to grab anybody, he would grab them. But all this dive bombing, I think it’s hormonal, courtship because it’s only started happening in the last couple of weeks, breeding season,” he told the British broadcaster. Resident Steve Harris captured the hawk by throwing a cage over it when he spotted it in his garden. He’s now a local hero, with his local council praising his “quick thinking.” Jim Hewitt, 75, who was attacked by the bird on the way to a local store, said he was “delighted” to learn of its capture on Tuesday. “I had to be careful and cautious—the sensible thing was to drive to the shop, but I won’t get beaten by a poxy bird," he said.

NSA Head Becomes Latest Trump Admin Head to Roll
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 04.04.25 12:02AM EDT 
UNITED STATES - MARCH 25: National Security Agency director Gen. Timothy Haugh testifies during the Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing on "Worldwide Threats" in the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The Trump administration ousted the chief of a powerful intelligence agency, and no one knows why. Gen. Timothy Haugh, who heads both the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cyber Command, was terminated along with his NSA deputy Wendy Noble, according to two officials who spoke to The Washington Post. Haugh assumed his roles just over a year ago, and the officials told the Post that they did not know the reason behind his dismissal. Lt. Gen. William J. Hartmann, a Cyber Command deputy, has been named as acting director of the NSA. Sheila Thomas, an NSA executive director, will be his acting deputy. The Post said Haugh could not be reached for comment as he was traveling, while a spokesman for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not respond to media inquiries. This marks the latest in a string of abrupt terminations under the second Trump administration. Earlier on Thursday, President Donald Trump reportedly fired multiple National Security Council officials after a meeting with far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.

Shop with Scouted

Say Goodbye to Scrubbing (and Chemicals) With This Eco-Friendly Toilet Bowl Cleaner
Scouted Staff
Published 03.31.25 4:26PM EDT 
Krazy Klean Chemical-Free Toilet Cleaner
Krazy Klean

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Every adult knows that cleaning the toilet bowl is a necessary chore, but that doesn’t make the task any less unpleasant. Instead of easing the burden, most common toilet bowl cleaners tend to make the process feel even more hasslesome, repugnant, and potentially unsafe thanks to a surge of chemicals. Luckily, Krazy Klean has an eco-friendly cleaning solution to help make toilet cleaning suck so much less.

Krazy Klean’s chemical-free water treatment works like a standard toilet cleaner on autopilot. All you have to do is drop it into your toilet tank, and it will keep your bowl clean—no scrubbing needed. Here’s how it works: Water is full of sticky minerals which tend to latch onto toilet bowls, leading to a buildup of rust, limescale, and hard water stains. Krazy Klean uses magnetic fields to alter the structure of minerals in the water to prevent them from sticking. In other words, instead of removing stains, Krazy Klean helps ensure they don’t even develop in the first place.

Krazy Klean Pro — 4 pack
Buy At Krazy Klean$124

This innovative cleaning solution is so effective that the brand offers a ten-year warranty and 100 percent money-back guarantee. In fact, according to the brand, Krazy Klean toilets can go a full decade without needing to be scrubbed. Yes, really.

Beyond making your bathroom upkeep easier, Krazy Klean also helps make your home safer, which is a plus for anyone looking to reduce chemicals and air pollutants in their homes. The brand’s mission is to reduce the amount of unsafe chemicals in our water. Traditional toilet cleaners can be unsafe for pets, kids, and adults, and they may have adverse effects on the water supply, making Krazy Klean’s chemical-free, non-toxic solution a much better option for anyone concerned about the planet. Grab yours today; you can help make an impact, one flush at a time.

Trump Abandons Helicopter on His Way to Florida Golf Club After Flat Tire
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 04.03.25 8:49PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One after the initial helicopter designated Marine One became disabled with a flat tire at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, U.S., April 3, 2025.
U.S. President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One after the initial helicopter designated Marine One became disabled with a flat tire at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, U.S., April 3, 2025. Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

Donald Trump was forced to switch helicopters at Miami International Airport after his initial Marine One aircraft suffered a flat tire on the tarmac. Footage posted to social media shows the president, wearing a red MAGA hat, moving from one helicopter to another for a flight to his Doral golf club, where Trump will appear for a LIV golf event. According to the press pool at the scene, Trump, after landing at Miami International, stepped off at 4:55 p.m., only stopping to give the press a raised fist. He boarded Marine One at 4:56 p.m., however the flight never took off. The first helicopter’s flat tire could be spotted as it remained on the tarmac. After a slight delay, according to NBC News, Trump boarded another helicopter and landed at Doral at 5:35 p.m. He is expected to give a speech for a dinner ahead of the LIV Golf Tournament, which tees off at the club this weekend.

Original ‘Naked Gun’ Director Gives X-Rated Verdict on New Reboot
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.03.25 5:10PM EDT 
PACOIMA, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Writer/director David Zucker participates in the "Airplane" 30th Anniversary Reunion Press Conference to announce filming of 3 new 30 second commercials for Travel Wisconsin.com held at Air Hollywood in Pacioma on September 19, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
PACOIMA, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Writer/director David Zucker participates in the "Airplane" 30th Anniversary Reunion Press Conference to announce filming of 3 new 30 second commercials for Travel Wisconsin.com held at Air Hollywood in Pacioma on September 19, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

The scorned director of the original The Naked Gun, David Zucker, had choice words for the creators of a reboot that he was iced out of, based on a teaser trailer unveiled on Thursday, TMZ reported. The trailer for the ‘80s cop-spoof features Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr., the lead role. Zucker, whose credits include Airplane and the first Naked Gun, said he instantly regretted watching the trailer. Claiming that the remake did not seem as well made, Zucker said: “I never saw ‘Airplane 2’ because you can’t unsee that stuff. I’m not planning on seeing the ‘Naked Gun’ remake either. I regret having seen the trailer for it. It’s like watching ‘2 Girls 1 Cup.’ I can’t unsee it.” The director was referring to an infamous scat fetish pornographic film made in 2007. No one from Paramount Pictures reached out to him as a consultant on the new film. To make things worse, his partners Pat Proft and Mike McManus reportedly submitted a script for a reboot to the studio back in 2018, but nothing ever came out of it.

