Top French Surgeon Says He Regrets Trying to Hawk Bataclan Victim’s X-Ray as NFT

A top French surgeon has belatedly realized he was in the wrong after attempting to sell a Bataclan terror attack victim’s X-ray as a $2,776 NFT without getting the patient’s permission. Emmanuel Masmejean, an orthopedic surgeon at Paris hospital, reportedly tried to sell off a picture that shows an unidentified patient’s forearm with a Kalashnikov bullet wedged into it after the 2015 attack on the Bataclan music hall. After he was asked to comment by French investigative journal Mediapart, Masmejean admitted the sale was “an error” and said he regretted not asking his former patient for permission. The head of Paris’s public hospitals, Martin Hirsch, said he’ll file criminal and professional complaints against the surgeon for his “scandalous” actions. According to The Guardian, the patient hasn’t been named, but has been described as a young woman whose boyfriend was killed in 2015 attacks.
