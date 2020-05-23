Federal Judge in Flynn Case Hires Brett Kavanaugh’s Lawyer to Defend Him Against Bias Claim
The federal judge in the controversial case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has now himself hired a lawyer, The Washington Post reports. Emmet Sullivan retained Beth Wilkinson, who represented Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation amid accusations of sexual assault, to represent him before the D.C. Court of Appeals in arguments over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss charges against the former aide to President Trump. Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI but later sought to withdraw his plea. When the DOJ filed its motion to dismiss, Sullivan declined to immediately accept the petition. Sullivan invited a former judge and mafia prosecutor to argue against it in his own court and review whether Flynn had perjured himself. Flynn’s lawyers cried foul to the appeals court, requesting its intervention, and said Sullivan was biased against their client.