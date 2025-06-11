Emmy-Nominated ‘Ozark’ and ‘Scarface’ Actor Dies at 87

Emmy-nominated actor Harris Yulin, who was known for his work in films like Scarface and TV shows including Frasier and Ozark, has died at 87.

Yulin’s family and his manager, Sue Leibman, announced Tuesday that the actor died of cardiac arrest in New York City, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Yulin had a storied career across film, television, and theater. On Broadway, the actor assumed several roles in acclaimed productions, including a 1997 adaptation of The Diary of Anne Frank, for which he received a Drama Desk nomination, and a 2001 adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler, which marked his final stage appearance.

Yulin also notably played a detective opposite Al Pacino in 1983’s Scarface and had several other roles on the silver screen, including parts in 1994’s Clear and Present Danger opposite Harrison Ford and in Antoine Fuqua’s 2001 classic Training Day.

He more recently appeared on television in Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and on Ozark as Buddy Dieker, the initially unwanted housemate-turned-business partner of Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney). In 1996, Yulin was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor for a comedy series for his work as Jerome Belasco in NBC’s Frasier.

Yulin was preparing to reunite with Linney this week as a co-star in the new MGM+ series American Classic, co-created by Michael Hoffman, who had directed Yulin in the 2005 film Game 6.